BELOIT — The Beloit Youth Hockey Association invites children to Edwards Ice Arena on Feb. 20 for a Try Hockey for Free clinic as part of Hockey Week Across America.
Time slots start at 10 a.m., for local youth ages 4 to 9 wanting to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basic skills in a fun, safe environment.
“We look forward to welcoming families to Edwards Ice Arena to try our great sport of ice hockey,” said BYHA President Dave Braasch. “Our goal is for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces.”
Edwards Ice Arena still has strict safety guidelines in place for COVID-19. Only one parent per participant is permitted in the facility during the clinic. Participants will follow the same protocols in place for BYHA skaters.
To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, visit www.TryHockeyFor Free.com and enter zip code 53511. Pre-registration is required and walkups are not allowed.
USA Hockey’s Try Hockey program, with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge. SportsEngine is the presenting sponsor of Try Hockey for Free Day, while Chipotle and Pure Hockey are also official sponsors of the event. USA Hockey has about 350 locations offering this unique opportunity to kids nationwide.
For more information about the event, contact Dave Braasch at byhadave@gmail.com.