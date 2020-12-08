BELOIT—The Beloit Youth Hockey Association’s use of the Edwards Ice Arena is on temporary hold due to COVID-19 concerns, but that hasn’t prevented the organization from having holiday spirit.
BYHA President Dave Braasch said the organization is asking for donations to help those in need in the Beloit community. A Community Drive will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Edwards Ice Arena parking lot.
The BYHA is looking for the following items for donation: nonperishable food items, personal hygiene products, new socks, hats and gloves, gently-used winter coats and boots and diapers/wipes.
Board members will be in the parking lot to accept donations. The BYHA is asking that, if at all possible, no one exits their vehicle and that you wear a mask during any interactions.
• STATE TOURNAMENT: It’s been several years since Beloit has hosted a WAHA state tournament. The BYHA has been notified it will be the host site for the 2021 Squirt A State Tournament March 5-7.
The application process took two years, Braasch said.
With Edwards Ice Arena currently shut down, WAHA will have a contingency plan, but the hope is that a more normal situation will be in place in a few months.