BELOIT—Dave Braasch and the Beloit Youth Hockey Association have definitely had better weeks.
First they learned the Janesville Youth Hockey Association was not going to include the BYHA in the second half of its POD season, which had featured five youth associations playing games at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Then the City of Beloit informed the BYHA that COVID-19 issues remained at a high enough level to prevent the reopening of Edwards Ice Arena.
The president of the BYHA, Braasch had been optimistic the City of Beloit would reopen the rink on Dec. 14, but received an email from Recreation Supervisor Spencer Waite and Director of Parks & Recreation Mark Edwards stating “with current Covid conditions the City of Beloit is not comfortable reopening (Edwards Ice Arena) until after the first of the year.”
It further stated the City received a response from the EOC team that monitors the Rock County Dashboard benchmarks on a daily basis—the percent of positive cases, contact tracing being done within a 48-hour period, hospital bed availability and healthcare worker status—and the benchmarks continue to be Red for the reopening of the rink. Until those benchmarks improve, the rink will remain closed.
Exacerbating the frustrations of the BYHA, however, is the rink 10 miles up the road in Janesville staying open while Beloit’s is closed.
“That rink is also in Rock County,” Braasch said. “Shouldn’t the same guidelines be followed by both? We both have safety protocols. Janesville is an enclosed rink. We have the option of taking down some tarps and creating a lot more air flow which makes our situation even safer.”
Braasch said BYHA Board Member Giovanni Piccione contacted Beloit Emergency Management Coordinator Patti Miller asking why Beloit’s rink remained closed by the EOC while Janesville’s rink was allowed to remain open.
In her emailed response, Miller stated, “I understand people are frustrated by the decision not to reopen the Edwards Ice Arena. We are also aware that Janesville has allowed their rink to remain open. As you know, some of the Janesville schools are also open but the Beloit Schools are all closed to students and all outside groups. The City of Beloit continues to have a disproportionately high level of infection compared to the rest of the County. Our approach has been—and will continue to be—exercising caution.”
Braasch said the situation became more dire when the BYHA was excluded from the POD. Originally, both Beloit and Janesville were going to provide ice time for the five associations involved. Then Beloit’s rink was closed, creating even more of a logjam in Janesville.
Braasch said the JYHA pointed to BYHA teams playing games outside the POD as a reason for expulsion.
“Teams in the BYHA didn’t feel like they were getting enough games in Janesville so they went elsewhere to play in some tournaments,” Braasch said. “It’s tough to tell teams not to play when they have the opportunity to do it. So it looks like we’re parting ways with the POD.”
Braasch said the BYHA teams are free to find ice time or games wherever they can until conditions dictate Edwards Ice Arena can reopen. He said the Board, which meets tonight, will discuss its options.
He said the BYHA has requested use of the rink through the end of March to make up for lost time and, as of now, that request has been approved.
“I’ve spoken to some past (BYHA) presidents before me and they really don’t have any answers, either,” Braasch said.