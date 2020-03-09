BELOIT—The Beloit Youth Hockey Association has announced some of its plans for the 2020-21 season.
First, BYHA will hire a power skating coach for travel mites through bantams and that training will occur every two-three weeks.
Second, James Robbins will provide goalie training every other Monday for travel mites through midgets
Third, Coach Lennie Childs of the Janesville Jets will run skills sessions and a Christmas camp as well.
Finally, BYHA is working with a certified trainer for off-ice strength and conditioning (squirts through bantams will participate) which will happen away from the Edwards Arena.
The BYHA is also planning summer ice sessions at the Janesville Ice Center for beginners through bantams.
Dennis Quinn will be the BYHA Coaching Director for the 2020-21 season and a member of anewly formed hockey committe which will consist of the following people/coaches: Brian Jensen (Assistant Director, practice schedule and specialized training), Ace Hanman (Assistant Director, Player Development, practice plans and mite coordinator), David Wandell (Assistant Director, Strength and Conditioning and player Development), Gio Piccione (Assistant Director, Goalies and player development) and Kurt Buchs (BMHS head coach/Assistant Director).
