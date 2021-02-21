BELOIT—Edwards Ice Arena will be open to Beloit Youth Hockey Association games starting in March.
The City of Beloit approved the BYHA’s request to open the facility to games, with the following protocols in place:
1, All players must follow BYHA protocols already set in place, including online pre-screening, temperature checked at the door, social distancing, masks to be worn by players, referees and parents.
2, Only parents will be allowed to spectate. They must sit at tape marks on the bleachers and sanitizing will take place.
3, The concession stand, mezzanine, lobby and water fountains will remain closed.
4, Players may enter the rink 15 minutes prior to a game, goalies may enter sooner. The 15 minutes starts after the rink has been sanitized, meaning no overlapping of players and sanitizers on site.
5, Locker rooms will be utilized.
6, Benches will be used by teams.
7. One-way traffic in and out of the rink will be maintained.
8. Clock and scorekeepers will also operate penalty doors.