ROCKFORD — The score was tied at 51-51 Friday night, just one tick away from overtime when Hononegah Coach Mike Miller called timeout with the ball sidecourt near the Rockford East bench.
He wasn’t about to let any opportunity slip by.
The obvious choices for the last shot? Sharpshooters Chris Akelaitis and Trent DeVries came immediately to mind — as decoys.
“We thought they weren’t going to leave Chris or Trent so if those two guys can set a good screen that somebody else could get open for a three,” Miller said.
That somebody turned out to be Owen Hart. The 5-foot-8 sophomore snatched a long pass from Gabe Roessler in the right corner and swished a 3-point shot to give the Indians a thrilling 54-51 victory and the championship in the IHSA 4A Rockford Guilford Regional.
“We thought Owen had a quick enough release to get it off and I knew Gabe is a terrific baseball player and I knew he could make the pass,” Miller said. “(East) came out in a zone and Trent set a real good screen and Chris set a good screen and that allowed that pass to get through. Gabe made the perfect pass and Owen knocked it down.
“That’s what Cinderella stories are made of and we get to put on the slipper.”
Hart was the unlikeliest of heroes. The game-winner was his only basket of the night.
“I was a little surprised to be taking the shot,” he said with a grin. “I barely played in the fourth quarter. Coach put me in and told me to take the down screen and get an open look. Gabe put the pass on the money and I had to knock that down for the team.
“I’ve been playing basketball since the third grade and that’s the biggest moment of my career so far.”
A game that both teams fought tooth and nail came down to one amazing shot.
“That’s something all of us are going to remember forever,” Miller said.
As the Indians (14-19) expected, the game was close, physical and intense throughout. They led 19-17 after one quarter and it was tied 30-30 at the half and 44-4 after three quarters.
“We expected a really physical game,” said DeVries, who led the Indians with 17 points. “They’re a tough team and they always play their hearts out.”
East took a 51-48 lead with 3:20 left.
“We knew it was going to be a grind,” Miller said. “We knew we were going to have to face adversity. When it hit, I thought we had great focus. I’m really proud of the way they responded.”
DeVries drove the lane and was fouled on a layup with 1:55 left. He converted the free throw for a 51-51 tie.
Both teams missed potential go-ahead shots. Isaiah Zawlocki grabbed the final defensive board and Miller got his timeout. In the final huddle in “Hoosiers,” Gene Hackman’s character wanted to use star shooter Jimmy Chitwood as a decoy. Chitwood talked him out of it.
“Owen Hart was our Jimmy Chitwood,” Miller said.
They probably won’t be able to shed the Cinderella label after winning three straight postseason games and knocking off top-seeded DeKalb before ousting NIC-10 rival East.
“Outsiders are probably going to call us that,” said DeVries. “We know what we have and I wouldn’t call us that.”
Neither would the king for the day.
“Others may say it, but Hononegah is never really an underdog,” Hart said.
HONONEGAH 54, ROCKFORD EAST 51
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) - DeVries 6 3-3 17, Hart 1 0-0 3, Zawlocki 1 5-6 8, Strate-Lutzow 0 3-4 3, Akelaitis 4 0-0 11, Roessler 3 0-0 6, Golter 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 11-13 54.
ROCKFORD EAST (fg ft-fta pts) - Crawford 3 0-0 9, Brannon-Davis 3 0-0 8, Dixon 6 0-0 12, Harris 3 0-4 8, Tavber 1 0-0 3, Custer 4 0-0 10, Haugabook 0 1-2 1. Totals: 20 1-6 51.
Hononegah;19;11;14;10-54
Rockford East;17;13;14;7-51
3-pt. Goals - Hononegah 7 (Akelaitis 3, DeVries 2, Hart, Zawlocki), East 10 (Crawford 3, Brannon-Davis 2, Harris 2, Custer 2, Taber). Fouled out - none. Total fouls - Hononegah 12, East 12.
