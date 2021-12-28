SOUTH BELOIT—Korey Butler stole the show Tuesday night at Vikings Lanes.
Butler threw the second 300 game of the 2021 BDN Holiday Bowling Tournament presented by Culver’s of Belvidere.
The perfect game came right way for Butler, who put up a 201 average in his first five games. The sixth exceeded that average by an even 99.
Butler followed that with games of 236 and 216 in his next two games to keep him in contention for the scratch title.
Entering play Tuesday, Blaine Allred led the scratch division with a 10-game total of 2,387. Cam Tyler, who fashioned the tournament’s first 300 game, was next with a 2,334 and Chad Svendsen (2,305) was third.
Rounding out the top five were Dustin Swenson (2,285) and Steven Birch (2,235).
Butler was the tops of the bowlers still working their way through, with a 1,957 through eight games. Brandon Mooney was next with a 1,899 including a 279 in his sixth game, while Joe Ulrich bowled a 1,839.
In the handicap division, Kevin Kline had the overall lead with a 2,496. Patrick Whalen was next with a 2,452 while Chris Cornell was third with a 2,412.
Casey Muth (2,409) and Logan Holmes (2,332) rounded out the top five of bowlers that had completed all 10 games.
Through eight games, Steve Stenberg (2,026), Austin Andrews (2,019) and Ronald Blum (1,981) were all close to cracking the leaderboard.
The tournament will continue Wednesday with the semifinals, with the finals slated for Thursday evening.
In the senior division, Ken Pollard led the way with a 2,305 through 10 games. Dean Sanda was next with a 2,276, while Ralph Krause was third iwth a 2,239.
Rick Reynolds was tops among those with eight games complete with a 1,734. Lyle Schober was next with a 1,734, while Kevin Gleasman was at 1,680 with two games to bowl.
Jenny Wonders led the women’s division with a 2,097, with Courtney Birch close behnd at 2,076 through 10 games. Brittany Svendesen was third with 1,956.
Jen Carpenter was next, through eight games with a 1,693.