ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Taylor Burrell is about to become extremely familiar with Flood Arena.
The 50foot-10 two-sport Parkview star is headed to Beloit College in the fall to play both volleyball and basketball.
In her senior season, Burrell averaged 12.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Vikings, who went 9-13 overall but finished with a solid 7-5 record in Trailways Conference play.
For her solid play, Burrell was awarded the Player of the Year award for the conference.
Burrell also earned first-team all-conference honors for the volleyball team as a middle hitter, finishing in the top 10 in both kills and blocks in the league.
Burrell said although she considered schools like UW-Whitewater and Judson, she was mainly focused on Beloit College.
“My best friend (Lexy Olson) goes there plays basketball and runs cross country and track,” Burrell said. “So I can’t wait to get back on the floor and competing with her. She had nothing but good things to say about the school and that really helped make the decision easier.”
Burrell said she was able to visit the campus and that helped sealed the deal.
“I really wanted to find a place that had good academics and where I could play both volleyball and basketball,” Burrell said. “Beloit offered both of those. And once I visited the campus, I just fell in love.”
She knows the challenge of being a two-sport athlete will be significant.
“I’m going to be a full-time student, a two-sport athlete and I’m going to try and have a job,” Burrell said. “I know it’s not going to be easy, but I think all of it is going to add up to a great college experience.”
Burrell should add a solid inside presence to the Bucs roster on the basketball side, but she’ll have to adjust to a new position in volleyball.
“I’ve always played middle in high school,” Burrell said. “But the coach told me she thinks I can be a really good outside hitter, so that’s what I’m going to try.”
Burrell helped turn a struggling Parkview basketball program under the direction of Chad Smith. The Vikings won the conference when Burrell was a junior and were solid again this year.
“I take a lot of pride in the amount of success we had as a team,” Burrell said. “We weren’t always the most talented team, but we were the team that worked the hardest, and it was great to see us rewarded for putting the work in.”
Burrell, who plans to major in psychology, said she’s trying to get as much work in as possible in preparation for her freshman season.
“We’ve got a hoop in the driveway,” Burrell said. “I play one-on-one with my brother all the time, but our driveway is on a hill. I can use the garage for dribbling drills, but I’m definitely looking forward to playing in a group setting again.”
Burrell will get plenty of time for team sports once she arrives on campus in Beloit.
