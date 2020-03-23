ROCKTON—For three years, point guard Julia Burns waited in the wings, content with being a key cog in Hononegah’s run of tremendous success.
When Burns got the opportunity to take the spotlight, she ran with it. All the way to being named the 2019-20 Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
Burns is joined on the First Team by Beloit Turner’s Olivia Tinder, Clinton’s Liz Kalk, Brodhead’s Abbie Dix and Hononegah’s Alison Murdoch.
Burns was Hononegah’s quarterback, leading the NIC-10 in assists by a hefty margin at 6.9 per game while also putting in a team-best 13.6 points per contest.
She shot 87 percent from the free throw line and a solid 30 percent from beyond the arc.
“She’s been underrated the entire time she’s been here,” Hononegah head coach Randy Weibel said. “This year, if you take her off of our team, we probably finish with half as many wins.”
Weibel said it’s not in Burns’ nature to seek attention.
“She knows what kind of value she brings to the table, and she knows how her teammates value her,” Weibel said. “That’s as important to her as anything, because that’s just the kind of kid she is.”
Tinder led the Trojans to their first WIAA regional title since 1982, averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. It’s her second straight appearance on the BDN first-team all-area squad.
“Her numbers really tell the story of how good she was for us,” Turner coach Nick Faralli said. “She was in the top five in our league in so many different categories, and it’s a league full of really good players. She contributed so much to us every night, and made everything a lot easier for her teammates.”
By virtue of leading his team to the historic regional title, Turner’s Faralli is the BDN’s Coach of the Year. It was Faralli’s fifth season at the helm.
Murdoch helped Burns with the burden of replacing three senior starters, scoring 13 points and grabbing 7.2 rebounds per game. Murdoch was a threat inside and outside, hitting 32 percent of her 3-pointers.
“She shot the ball much more confidently this year,” Weibel said. “And she was a scorer for us when we needed her to be. The biggest thing she brought to the table was from a leadership standpoint. She’s got a work ethic that’s second to none, and she’s going to be a great leader for them next year.”
Dix burst on the scene as a freshman, controlling the paint for a young Brodhead team that exceeded expectations. Dix averaged 15.3 points and a rather incredible 12.3 rebounds to go with it.
“I’ve coached Abbie since she was in fourth grade,” Kammerer said. “So I knew what she was capable of. Even with that, I think she exceeded my expectations. To score 15 points and grab 12 rebounds, that’s really impressive for a freshman to come in and do.”
Kalk led the Cougars to a terrific regular season which saw them finish all alone in second place in the RVC. One of the top point guards in the area, Kalk put up 12.8 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
“Liz was a solid all-around player for us,” Clinton coach Kim Ciochon said. “She’s our go-to ball handler in pressure situations, sees the court well and looks for her teammates.”
Earning Second Team honors were Hononegah’s Haley Warren, Big Foot’s Reagan Courier, Clinton’s Olivia Roehl, Parkview’s Taylor Burrell and Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe.
Burrell was the fourth-leading rebounds in all of WIAA’s Division 4 with 10.9 per game, while also putting in 12.1 points per contest. She also earned Player of the Year honors in the Trailways South Conference.
“Taylor has always been willing to put in the extra work it takes to play at a high level,” Vikings coach Chad Smith said. “She’s always given Parkview basketball her best effort every time she steps on the court. She’ll go down as one of the most accomplished players in Parkview history, and she’s rightfully earned that spot in our record books.”
Courier was slowed all season by injuries to both feet, but still managed to lead the Chiefs in scoring at 13.5 per game.
“She was in pain all the time,” Big Foot coach Michael Dowden said. “She was a fraction of herself at times, and it’s a credit to her ability to fight through pain and play, let alone play at a level where teams were consistently concerned about her on the court.”
Roehl was one of the league’s top scorers from the post, averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest.
“Olivia did a great job both scoring and rebounding for us,” Ciochon said. “She posts up strong and finishes well at the basket. and also has an effective mid-range shot.”
Warren emerged as one of the area’s top shooters, nailing 73 3-pointers at a 32 percent clip while shooting 83 percent from the foul line. Warren, a sophomore, averaged 9.8 points per game for the Indians.
“Haley has improved a ton over the past couple of seasons,” Weibel said. “She really came to the game late. I think she started playing in eighth grade, so she’s got a huge upside.”
Moe averaged 11.5 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
“Kiarra’s stats might not be flashy,” Kammerer said. “But she had the ball in her hands on basically every possession and kept her turnovers down. She started the season as a pass-first point guard, but as the season went on, and we had some injuries, she became the scorer that we needed her to be.”
Earning honorable mention were Parkview’s Jenna Olin, Clinton’s Hannah Welte and Addyson Ciochon, Turner’s Jenn Njoo and Marlee Young, South Beloit’s Kiya Lervik, Beloit Memorial’s Tajah Randall and Brodhead’s Carissa Purdue.
2019-20 BELOIT DAILY NEWS ALL-AREA GIRLS BASKETBALL:
FIRST TEAM: Julia Burns, sr, Hononegah. Olivia Tinder, jr. Beloit Turner. Abbie Dix, fresh., Brodhead. Liz Kalk, sr. Clinton. Alison Murdoch, jr. Hononegah.
SECOND TEAM: Haley Warren, soph., Hononegah. Kiarra Moe, soph. Brodhead. Olivia Roehl, jr., Clinton. Taylor Burrell, sr., Parkview. Reagan Courier, sr., Big Foot.
HONOREABLE MENTION: Jenna Olin, Parkview, soph. Hannah Welte, Clinton, sr. Addyson Ciochon, Clinton, sr. Jenn Njoo, Turner, sr. Marlee Young, Turner, sr. Kyra Lervik, South Beloit, jr. Tajah Randall, Beloit Memorial, jr. Carissa Purude, Brodhead, sr.
