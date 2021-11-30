BELOIT — Jackson Burk needed to hear just a few magic words to make his collegiate choice.
Taylor Sheriff was more than happy to deliver them.
Sherriff is the pitching coach for Western Illinois University, which is where Burk recently decided he'll spend his next four years.
The Beloit Turner senior said he didn't need to know much about becoming a Leatherneck after speaking with Sheriff.
"He talked about how pitching was an art form," Burk said. "He knows a lot about it, and the way he talked about it kind of mesmerized me. I didn't really have to go look at the facilities or anything. He just kind of swept me off my feet talking about how he could improve me, and how he's already improved a lot of the guys there."
The Trojan southpaw got called up at the end of his freshman season by coach Jeff Clowes, got his sophomore season canceled by COVID and had a terrific junior campaign.
Burk was named the Rock Valley Conference Co-Player of the Year this spring after going 9-1 with a miniscule 0.76 ERA in 59 innings. The one loss? A six-inning stint of no earned runs against a Jefferson team that eventually placed second in state.
"Over the past two years, he has found a way to allow every set-up or hurdle that has popped up as an opportunity to improve as a ballplayer and pitcher," Clowes said. "He has added pitches to his toolbox, significantly increased his velocity, and most impressive from my perspective is how he has found peace and perspective on the mound in huge situations, even though he lost an entire season of experience, somehow Jackson found even more maturity."
Burk said he's still got a lot to improve on before that collegiate career begins.
"I'm definitely going to continue to work on my velocity," Burk said. "I know that was the big question in terms of whether I'd be able to go D1 or not. I'm around 83 right now, and if I can work my way up to 85 or 86, that would be good. I'm going to work on getting my lower body, and then also I'm going to work on making sure I can command the fastball and curveball really well."
Burk's off-season training regimen includes being a solid wrestler for the Trojans as well. The path might be unconventional, but Burk believes it helps him greatly.
"Wrestling is definitely one of the most fundamental sports," Burk said. "It helps you with everything. You get your core strength up, leg strength, balance, mobility, quickness, power. I think it's the best sport to pair with others. The mentality it takes to wrestle is the same mentality I bring to the mound. I keep that calm demeanor in both places, because in both cases, if they see you rattled, they are going to go even harder."
Burk said playing for Clowes has been a blessing.
"He's a really great coach," Burk said. "Definitely one of the best in the state. I think he's definitely maximized my abilities. Even though he may not be a pitching savant, he knows what to do with pitchers. Even if I tell him when my arm is fine, he can tell if it's not. He has your best interests at heart."
Burk's path to Macomb has been paved with success. Now,, he can focus on the mat and the diamond while knowing his future is secure.