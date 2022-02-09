CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)—DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109 on Wednesday night.
Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled within one game of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.
LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, which continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting and made just 13 of 43. During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.
Charlotte (28-28) has lost its last six games by an average of 11.8 points and wrapped up a homestand with an 0-4 record to fall to ninth place in the conference.
Both teams entered the game short-handed.
The Bulls played without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr., while the Hornets were missing Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels.
COLLEGE HOOPS
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)—Geo Baker had 25 points, including the go-ahead free throws with 18.8 seconds left, and Rutgers scored the final 10 to stun No. 16 Ohio State 66-64 on Wednesday night.
Baker scored eight of the 10 points in the game-ending spurt and assisted on a dunk by Cliff Omoruyi that tied it 64-all with 1:13 to play.
Omoruyi added 13 points and Paul Mulcahy had 12 as the Scarlet Knights (14-9, 8-5 Big Ten) earned consecutive wins over ranked teams for the first time since January 2008. They thumped Michigan State 84-63 last week and are 12-2 at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Makaki Branham scored 19 points and E.J. Liddell added 16 for Ohio State (14-6, 7-4). Zed Key had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
PRO FOOTBALL
EAGAN, Minn. (AP)—The Minnesota Vikings have hired former Indianapolis general manager Ryan Grigson for a senior personnel position in the front office under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.
The Vikings announced the move on Wednesday, two weeks after Adofo-Mensah was hired. Grigson spent the past two seasons as a senior football advisor with Cleveland, where Adofo-Mensah was vice president of football operations.
“I was immediately drawn to Ryan’s passion for the game, big heart, and reflective wisdom. He is a talented evaluator who brings energy and humor to every discussion,” Adofo-Mensah said.