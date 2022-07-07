CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls made it clear re-signing Zach LaVine and locking in the two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist for years to come was their top offseason priority.
It is officially a done deal.
The Bulls announced Thursday they re-signed LaVine, after the high-flying guard agreed to a five-year max contract worth about $215 million last week.
LaVine had said he wanted to explore the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time after eight seasons in the NBA and five with the Bulls. If he went shopping, it was a quick trip. He announced his decision about 18 hours after the free-agent negotiating period began.
“We are pleased that Zach remains with the Bulls. His work ethic and character have helped him to become one of the top players in the NBA,” executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement. “We look forward to more great things from Zach, as he helps lead our team, both on and off of the court.”
LaVine’s arrival from Minnesota as part of a 2017 draft-night trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves kicked off a rebuilding effort by the previous management regime of John Paxson and Gar Forman. His decision to stay means a core that led Chicago to the playoffs for the first time in five years remains intact.
LaVine averaged 24.4 points in the final season of a four-year, $78 million deal. He made the playoffs for the first time, with the Bulls losing in the first round to Milwaukee in five games.
PRO FOOTBALL
• CHICAGO — A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL's Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs.
The panel also recommended expanding capacity of the stadium with the fewest seats in the NFL as well as installing synthetic turf and selling naming rights. Adding a roof or a dome might lure Super Bowls and Final Fours as well as more concerts.
“Although enclosing Soldier Field would incur significant investment, further analysis is required to fully understand the specific costs, the potential direct and indirect economic impacts, and the full range of potential funding sources available to determine options that are respectful to Chicago taxpayers,” the panel said.
The group's work is part of a bigger proposal to transform a stretch of land that also includes the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and McCormick Place lakefront building. It includes improved transportation and making the area more bike friendly.
The recommendations for Soldier Field could also be seen as an attempt by Lightfoot to deflect blame if the Bears leave.
• CHICAGO — Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on drug and weapons charges in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, last weekend.
In a press release, Gainesville police said officers responding to a possibly intoxicated person at a Taco Bell drive-thru late Sunday night found Moore asleep in the driver’s seat of a silver 2018 Ford F250. Officers smelled marijuana while talking to Moore and found a package of THC edible candies and three pistols while searching the vehicle.
Police arrested Moore and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying weapons.
The Bears said they are aware of the arrest and “are in the process of gathering more information.” They said they would “refrain from making any further comment.”
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
• MOSCOW — American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
The abrupt guilty plea by the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest in February amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine.
A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner’s case until the trial was over, and her guilty plea could be an effort by her and her advisers to expedite the court proceedings.
Griner, 31, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport while returning to play basketball in Russia, and police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.