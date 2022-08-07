Reds Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers’ Keston Hiura reacts after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Morry Gash - staff, AP

MILWAUKEE (AP)—Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Sunday.

Solano, who also had an RBI double in the eight, had an RBI flyball in the 10th off Devin Williams (2-2) as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games.

