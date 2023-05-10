FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Matt Pushard flirted with some danger but closed out a tight game as the strong Beloit Sky Carp bullpen was dominant once again in a 6-5 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday night.
It was Pushard’s fourth save of the season, but it didn’t come without a little bit of drama.
The closer walked Jakob Marsee to start the ninth before getting Marcos Castanon to fly out. Nathan Martoella reached on a fielder’s choice, but a wild pitch moved the game-tying run into scoring position.
But Pushard got Lucas Dunn to strike out to seal the Sky Carp’s second win on the six-game road trip.
Beloit, which has made a habit of letting the opposing team strike first this season, got on the board first with a three-run second inning.
Dalvy Rosario drew a one-out walk, Tanner Allen doubled to right field and Joshua Zamora brought one across on a single to left.
Davis Bradshaw, who leads the team with a .375 batting average, whacked a one-run double to right field and Kahlil Watson hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
But the TinCaps got one back in the third, and a three-run homer from Martoella, the second bomb of the fourth inning, pushed Fort Wayne into a 5-3 lead.
Jake Thompson scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, and Beloit jumped back ahead with Yiddi Cappe’s two-run double in the seventh.
The Sky Carp bullpen, which came into the game third in the Midwest League with a 3.32 ERA, only allowed one hit and one unearned run over the last 4 1-3 innings to push Beloit to victory.
Luarbert Arias, Caleb Wurster and Pushard all tossed solid innings to close the game out.
Starter Jared Poland went 3 2-3 innings and allowed four runs, two of them earned, on five hits.
Bradshaw led the team from the plate, going 3-for-5. Cappe added two hits.