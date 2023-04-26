GRAND CHUTE, Wis.—The Beloit Sky Carp overcame some early pitching woes to take down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Mokma, usually a fixture in the bullpen, took the start for Beloit but only lasted 1.2 innings as he allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks.
Luckily, Wisconsin’s hot bats were matched by the Sky Carp’s, which struck in the first inning when Dalvy Rosario singled. Davis Bradshaw was hit by a pitch, and Rosario scored when Jacob Berry flew out to the left fielder, who committed a throwing error.
Down 2-1 in the second, Joshua Zamora continued his recent hot streak with a three-run blast to left-center field.
Wisconsin tied it back up at four, but Beloit took back the lead in the fourth after Zamora doubled and Rosario singled him in on a grounder to center field.
Yiddi Cappe added a two-run homer in the ninth as some insurance, not that the dominant Sky Carp bullpen needed it.
Jake Schrand, Yeuris Jimenez, Kyle Crigger and Matt Pushard combined to throw 7.1 innings while allowing only five hits and not issuing any runs or walks.
Zamora went 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs while Bradshaw and Rosario each had two hits.
Jose Acosta led the Timber Rattlers with three hits and Joe Gray Jr. had two hits and three RBIs.