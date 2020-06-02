Glenn Buggs is one of the most friendly, easy-going folks you’ll ever come across. He wouldn’t hurt a fly unless it happens to be during business hours.
As owner of Buggs Pest Control in St. Paul, Minn., he dispatches all sorts of pesky insects and vermin.
People? He usually gets along with them just fine.
“I’d be the last person on earth to call somebody a racist or claim someone is a bad cop,” the South Beloit native said Tuesday in a telephone interview from his business. “But it is really hard to sleep at night after what is going on right now in Minneapolis.”
Buggs says he felt anguish over the death last week of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck as three fellow officers stood by and watched.
“That video was hard to watch,” Buggs said. “The hard thing for me is that I have two black sons and two black grandsons and when I see the video I see my kids under the knee of that officer.
“A lot of black people grow up feeling intimidated around police and they don’t trust them. I was like that when I was younger. I’m not like that anymore because I know a lot of officers. I know not all police officers are bad. I have really good friends who are police officers. They are all so sorry this happened. I just think it was a few bad cops with bad training.
“I’ve had so many white customers apologize to me about what happened. That shows me that at least now people are noticing that everyone isn’t treated the same. They’re realizing that it shouldn’t be the way it is in America right now.”
He just wishes it had been noticed sooner. He wishes more people, instead of condemning NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee to protest racism and social injustice, had listened to him.
“He was trying to bring attention to something that is going on in America every day,” Buggs said. “It’s hard for people who haven’t been oppressed for years to know how we feel.”
Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the county, some which became violent. Buggs is encouraged that many have been peaceful, including one held in Beloit over the weekend.
“I think Beloit and South Beloit is one of the greatest places in America,” he said.
Buggs was a standout multi-sport athlete at South Beloit High School, graduating in 1979. He played in a Rose Bowl for the University of Iowa and in 2019 was inducted into the Beloit Historical Society’s Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame.
Buggs settled in Minnesota and after working for Orkin started up his own successful exterminating business. He lives in a primarily white community in the suburban Twin Cities, but that doesn’t isolate him from what has transpired in Minneapolis.
“I still feel the pain of what people are going through,” he said. “Last night someone posted something on Facebook that really teed me off. I couldn’t sleep. It was the most racist thing I heard all day. I hated to comment on it. I’m supposed to be a friend of this individual and they are just not sensitive.
“I was watching (CNN’s) Don Lemon the other night and he said that every white person should have a black friend and every black person should have a white friend because in this world we don’t understand one another. People might hear that and say that’s stupid, but I go into so many places where I feel that people are just not used to being around black people. That doesn’t bother me so much because I can get along with anybody, but I worry about my kids.”
Buggs said he is all for peaceful protest and is totally against the looting and destruction that occurred in Minneapolis.
“On Saturday, I drove through (the area of Minneapolis most impacted) and it was devastating,” he said. “My wife and I were almost crying. But I feel the pain of the people, too. The death of George Floyd was just the most recent incident of a black person being killed or brutalized. That’s why this is going on in Washington, D.C., or other places.
“I don’t agree with what happened, but if you have a large group and one person throws a brick through a window, there will be some others who will follow and still more who will be opportunistic. That’s not just African American local kids doing it, I saw video of a lot of adults, white and black, as well as reports of extreme groups from outside the Twin Cities who came in.”
Buggs wishes there was a simple answer..
“All cops aren’t bad, but my kids don’t feel that right now,” he said. “I think we need to do something in this country to make things better, to ease people’s minds. That situation in Minneapolis, there were four officers in a black community and not one of them was an African American. Why is that? Part of the problem is that black kids don’t want to be police officers. We need to have a change somewhere so they start thinking that is a good career choice because they’re not now.”
Buggs doesn’t expect any words from Washington will help the situation in Minneapolis.
“A lot of things (President Trump) says incites more violence and destruction,” Buggs said. “He has said he is going to come in here and add force, like he did last night when he had people at a peaceful protest tear-gassed so he could walk across the lawn for a photo-op. Is that what America needs? What we need is the total opposite. We need someone everyone can look to in this situation and say, you know what? I trust this person to try to do the right thing. Let’s calm down, go home and trust that the system will work this out the way it is supposed to.”