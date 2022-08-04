BELOIT—Beloit native David Budres will take to the streets of Nashville, Tennessee as he prepares to compete in the second Trans-Am race of his career.
Budres made his debut in his home state of Wisconsin, placing 25th at the Trans-Am 100s at Road America in Elkhart on July 10 as a part of the Competition One team.
He will look to improve upon that finish in the second running of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
“I’m really looking forward to hitting the track at Nashville,” Budres said in a statement. “It’s my first street race since my early go kart days. It is such a marquee event and we all can’t wait to get down there.”
The team also has a new sponsor in Nortek Copperworks.
We can’t thank Jay Shuler and Nortek enough for helping us get to Nashville” Budres continued in the statement. “We’re really excited and appreciate them helping us make this event. We’ve put in a ton of effort and feel like we’ve improved our car and team since our season debut at Road America a few weeks ago.”
Budres will begin the weekend with a practice session Friday morning, and he will look to start high on the starting grid during Saturday’s qualifying session at 9:10 a.m. He started in the 31st position at Road America.
“It’s going to be key to just log some laps and keep the nose clean, especially Saturday morning” Budres emphasized in his statement. “The key for me will be getting comfortable early, then try to work on pace. We need to qualify as best as we can and finish the race. Doing that should get us a good result.”
The 100-mile race then kicks off at 12:30 p.m., and it will be live streamed on Trans Am’s Facebook and Youtube pages.