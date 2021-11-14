MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Beloit College’s women’s basketball team fell under a barrage of 3-point bombs by Waldorf University Saturday.
While Beloit College converted a solid 48 percent from the floor (22-of-46), Waldorf hit 56 percent from 3-point range (12-22) to post an 81-65 non-conference victory.
Beloit (0-3) also lost its first game on a weekend swing into Minnesota. Friday, North Central University won 70-60.
Against Waldorf, T’Aira Boyance led four Bucs in double figures by scoring 17 points and converting nine free throws. Elizabeth Kalk added 16 points, and two steals and two assists. Addyson Ciochon was 4-of-7 from the floor for 11 points adding a team-high six boards. Hadja Bayo was a perfect 5-for-5 and chipped in 10 points.
Beloit’s Hannah Welte was terrific on defense with seven steals.
Tina Lair-VanMeter led Waldorf (2-0) with 19 points.
The Bucs shot 37 free throws compared to Waldorf’s 21, but converted only 20. Beloit was just 1-of-14 on 3-pointers.
Friday, back-to-back by Boyance gave the Bucs a 55-54 lead with 6:18 remaining. The Rams answered with a basket at the 6-minute mark and held the advantage the rest of the way.
Ciochon led Beloit with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Kalk and Boyance joined Ciochon in double figures with 11 points apiece. Kalk had a team-high eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
• UP NEXT: Beloit will host Alverno College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Flood Arena.
• WEEKEND BOXSCORES:
NORTH CENTRAL 70, BELOIT 60
Beloit College….10 11 25 14 -- 60
N. Central……….9 18 22 21 -- 70
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) -- Ciochon 7-12 0-0 15, Kalk 3-14 5-8 11, Boyance 5-10 1-2 11, Welte 3-10 3-4 9, Bayo 3-5 1-2 7, Olson 2-5 0-0 5, Linos 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 24-58 10-16 60.
NORTH CENTRAL (fg-fga ft-fta pts) - Conteh 6-15 2-3 17, Hagstrom 5-10 0-2 13, DiGiorgio 4-8 2-6 11, Joe. Talso 3-9 1-1 7, Joc. Talso 2-7 0-0 5, Seegers 4-8 1-2 11, Shield 1-3 0-2 3, VanderPloeg 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 0-9 1-2 1. Totals: 26-72 7-18 70.
3-pt. Goals -- BC 2-14 (Ciochon 1-2, Kalk 0-5, Welte 0-3, Olson 1-4), NC 11-33 (Conteh 3-7, Hagstrom 3-6, DiGiorgio 1-2, Joe. Talso 0-1, Joc. Talso 1-5, Seegers 2-3, Shield 1-3, VanderPloeg 0-1, Robinson 0-5). Total fouls -- BC 20, NC 15. Fouled out -- Bayo. Rebounds -- BC 45 (Kalk 8), NC 45 (DiGiorgio 11).
---
WALDORF 81, BELOIT 65
Beloit College…16 12 20 17 -- 65
Waldorf………...22 21 24 14 -- 81
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts) - Buoyancy 4-9 9-18 17, Kalk 5-12 5-6 16, Ciochon 4-7 3-5 11, Bayo 5-5 0-2 10, Welte 3-9 2-4 8, Linos 1-1 1-2 3, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-40 20-37 65.
WALDORF (fg-fga ft-fta pts) -- Lair-VanMeter 7-8 4-4 19, S. Christian 6-10 0-0 18, Garcia 5-9 1-1 11, Willis 3-5 0-0 7, Field 1-4 2-4 5, Thompson 2-4 2-2 5, Moen 0-1 3-4 3, I. Christian 1-1 0-0 3, Stott 1-3 1-2 3, Weber 1-3 0-0 2, Tweedy 0-1 1-2 1, Lukes 0-0 1-2 1, Rhese 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-50 15-21 81.
3-pt. Goals -- BC 1-14 (Boyance 0-1, Kalk 1-6, Welte 0-5, Olson 0-2), WU 12-22 (Lair-VanMeter 1-1, S. Christian 6-10, Willis 1-3, Field 1-2, Thompson 2-3, Stott 0-1, I. Christian 1-1, Tweedy 0-1). Total fouls -- BC 22, WU 25. Fouled out -- Kalk, Ciochon. Rebounds -- BC 23 (Ciochon 6), WU 38 (Lair-VanMeter 12).