APPLETON—Beloit College’s women’s track team finished third in the Viking Invitational hosted by Lawrence University while the men were fourth.
Beloit’s foursome of Lena Ramsey, Eva Laun-Smith, Jordyn McDonald and Aminah Crawford won the 4x100-meter relay in 49.38 seconds. Crawford also won the 200 dash (25.72) while Laun-Smith was first in the 100 hurdles (15.40). Laun-Smith took a third gold by winning the javelin in 39.04 meters (128-01). Hannah Welted added a first place in the 400 hurdles (1:11.48).
• MEN: Mauricio Penn led the Buc men with a first in the 400 (51.65). Beloit’s 4x400 team of Alexandre Atou, Brandon Joly, Zach Cranna and Penn won in 3:30.32.
Beloit had a number of runnerup finishers, including Montana McMahon in the 400 (62.54), Diontia Charles in the javelin (34.36 meters) and the men’s 4x100 relay squad.