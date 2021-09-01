BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s soccer team welcomed new head coach Brad Williams aboard with an exciting victory in their season opener Wednesday afternoon at the Strong Stadium Complex.
The Buccaneers pulled out a 2-1 victory over Carroll University in Williams’ debut after taking over the program just weeks ago.
Beloit applied pressure throughout the game and stifled the Pioneers’ offensive flow. The pressure paid off in the 32nd minute as Brandon Joly won a ball just past midfield and beat the nearest defender to set up a one-on-one situation against the Carroll goalkeeper. Joly had the keeper off balance as he used his left foot to find the lower corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The Pioneers picked it up offensively in the second half, peppering the Beloit defense, but tallying only once in their 17 shots. They scored the equalizer in the 63rd minute.
The Bucs went back to what was working in the first half, applying a lot of pressure, and drawing a barrage of fouls from the Carroll defense. One occurred in the box, leading to a penalty kick. Beloit’s Conor Waldron took the kick and blasted the ball into the lower left corner as the Pioneer keeper guessed wrong and dove right. That put the Bucs on top 2-1 in the 84th minute.
The Bucs were able to successfully run time off the clock after that and a shot by Carroll flew high and off the mark.
Brock Bidwell captained the Beloit defense and tallied six saves in going the distance in goal.
Next up for the Bucs will be another home game on Saturday at 11 a.m. against Maranatha Baptist.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit College’s cross country teams opened their season by hosting the Beloit Early Bird at Kieselburg Park in Roscoe Wednesday.
Lexy Olson was the top finisher for the Beloit women’s squad posting a time of 23:36 for fifth. Josephine Czuj , Margaret Baugh and Charlotte Bretz finished in 7-9, registering times just three seconds apart.
Aiden Cortinas was the first Buc to cross the line in the men’s 6k race. His 24:55 was seventh. Christian Bowers was just a second behind to capture eighth.
The Bucs will head to Lake Forest, Ill., for the next meet scheduled for Sept. 10.