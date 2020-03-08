AUBURNDALE, Fla.—Beloit College’s baseball team regrouped after dropping its sptring trip opener on Saturday and took a doubleheader against Pitt-Greesburg on Sunday, 6-2 and 16-0.
Saturday, the Bucs fell 6-1 to Ursinus College of Pennsylvania.
In Sunday’s first game, starter Justin Kopech went the distance, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He walked three and struck out five.
Leadoff batter Nick Schmidt was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. James Wicker was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Bronson Balholm was 1-for-2 with a run scored, a triple and three RBIs. Beloit collected eight hits.
In the nightcap, the Bucs took advantage of 10 hits and 12 bases on balls. Schmidt was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Wicker was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBI and Balholm was 1-for-2 with 1 run scored and two RBI. Brett Kiger was 1-for-1 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
Connor McCloskey pitched six innings and picked up the win, allowing three hits and striking out five. Drew Freitag came on to work a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
• Saturday, Danny Belling started on the mound for Beloit and allowed five runs, four earned, in 5 2-3 innings against Ursinus (4-1). He walked four and allowed eight hits while striking out three.
Beloit used two relievers. Kaiya Nishino worked 1 1-3 scoreless innings and Logan Long worked a scoreless eighth.
The Bucs were outhit 9-6. They scored their lone run in the sixth on an RBI single by Mitch Campbell, scoring Garrison Ferone. Bronson Balholm was 1-for-1, was hit by two pitches and stole a base.
