BELOIT—Some images stick with you, no matter how many years roll by.
Twenty-six years ago, after a cold, rainy, sloppy and yet magnificent afternoon at Strong Stadium, defensive end Pat Vining was my first interview after Beloit College’s 28-21 victory over Lake Forest.
“I’m going to remember that game for the rest of my life,” he said, a smile beaming on his mud-caked face.
That team, that season and that game, in particular, are hard to forget. They remind us what pride and perseverance are all about.
When the Buccaneers rallied from a 21-6 deficit in the rain to beat the Foresters it marked the fourth time in five games the North Division champions had trailed by at least 11 points at the half.
“Looking back on it now I think that whole team never got too down,” said quarterback Jeremy Warren, who is in his fifth season as an assistant coach for the Bucs. “We stayed at an even keel and once we got that first comeback we believed we always had a shot. We never stopped believing. Coach (Ed) DeGeorge always told us at halftime, just win the second half and we’ll see what happens. We were kids. It made sense.”
The first comeback came against Ripon with Beloit rallying from an 18-7 deficit to win 22-18 on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Warren to Mike Meteyard. The Bucs fell to Carroll, 54-36, the following week and they were down 21-7 before posting a 47-37 win over Lawrence. Ryan Jenkins and Rick Stupak combined for 377 yards and six TDs on the ground in that one. St. Norbert led Beloit 23-7 in week four, but the Bucs posted a 33-30 victory. Warren was 23-of-32 for 333 yards and a school-record tying four TD passes.
The final comeback against Lake Forest seemed improbable. The Foresters had racked up 22 first downs and 279 yards in total offense by the half. Beloit’s offense had run off just 16 plays to Lake Forest’s 56. The Bucs were fortunate to only trail by 15.
DeGeorge doesn’t remember any great Knute Rockne-type speech at halftime.
“Most of the time all you’re trying to do is make a few adjustments and get guys to believe,” the coach said. “With Jeremy around it wasn’t hard.”
DeGeorge had recruited the Hononegah graduate, but he had bounced from Mankato State to Southern Illinois before arriving on the Beloit campus with former HCHS teammate Ross Alexander in 1993.
“I came to Beloit because of Coach DeGeorge,” Warren said. “I remembered going to the Stateline camp they had there when I was in high school and it was the coolest thing. He seemed like a real honest, sincere person. That really impressed me.”
DeGeorge said Warren looked rusty in the preseason in 1993 and starting QB Kirk Owens was coming off a solid season. But when Beloit started 0-5, DeGeorge looked for a spark and gave Warren a start against 4-1 Carroll.
“They had an All-American safety and Jeremy threw his first pass right to him and he ran it back for a touchdown,” DeGeorge said. “Jeremy comes off and he’s not shook or upset at all.”
In fact, Warren led the Bucs to a 29-28 upset and three wins in their final four games. He returned in 1994 as No. 1.
“Jeremy had a tremendous impact on our team,” the coach said. “Not only was he a very good quarterback, but he had a leadership style that really resonated with the guys. For example, if he would get sacked he would apologize to the offensive linemen for not getting away. That was just the way he was.
“I remember talking to Ross (Alexander) once about Jeremy. They were teammates in an intramural racquetball tournament and I asked him how they did. He said Jeremy was on his team so naturally they won. Whatever team Jeremy is on wins. Everyone believed that. Somehow, he was going to lead us to a victory.”
Against Lake Forest, Warren completed 10-of-15 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in the second half. For the game, he was 14-of-22 for 217 yards.
The rally began when he found John Link for a 20-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Link said he was really the third option on the play, but the defensive back on him slipped and he was wide open. Warren ran for the conversion to make it 21-14.
“I was always of the mind-set that we have to get that first score (of the second half) and we will go from there,” DeGeorge said. “You can’t think about getting it all back right away. Just score and put some pressure on them.”
The defense also had to believe. Lake Forest’s John Klasen had 114 yards on 27 carries in the first half, but 70 on 17 in the second. Linebackers Waldack Bonhame and Joe LaPointe were key in containing him.
“I don’t know if Coach DeGeorge would make a key defensive adjustment or what, but it seemed like our defense would just shut people down in the second half,” Warren said. “We had guys making huge plays.”
With 1:02 left in the third quarter, tackle Dan Casillas recovered a fumbled snap by the Forester quarterback at the Lake Forest 35. Beloit moved the ball inside the 5 and on fourth down, Warren hit Meteyard with a 3-yard TD pass to make it 21-20.
Beloit went for two and was stopped, but still had 13 minutes and 38 seconds remaining.
The teams exchanged punts with Beloit’s Jon Deveaux having his downed at the Forester 1 by Maurice “Mo” Redd.
Beloit moved the ball to the Forester 26, but lost a fumble. That just added to the drama. The defense forced a three-and-out and this time Warren connected with Link on a 55-yard TD pass. Warren hit Devaux for the two-point conversion and 28-21 lead.
After the kickoff, the Foresters roared right back to the Beloit 10, but a sack by Vining and incomplete passes on third and fourth down ended it. The defense had allowed only six first downs and 145 yards in the second half.
The Bucs had even more to celebrate. In Waukesha, St. Norbert knocked off Carroll, 19-6. That dropped Carroll to 3-2 and left Beloit and St. Norbert both at 4-1 in the North. The Bucs advanced to the MWC title game by virtue of their head-to-head win over the Green Knights.
Beloit hosted South champion Coe the following Saturday.
The headline pretty much said it all: “Bucs run out of miracles.” Beloit saw just way too much of Coe running back Carey Bender, who had an amazing game, breaking five D-III records in a 63-48 victory. He rushed for 347 yards on 42 carries and scored eight touchdowns.
“It was still a lot of fun,” Warren said. “Wow, that’s a lot of points and Bender was every bit as good as advertised.”
The 7-3 Bucs did rally from down 21-0 to within 27-21 before Coe ran off three scores and put it away. Warren finished 22-of-333 for 362 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 21 times for 109 yards, although nine sacks dropped his net rushing yardage to 37.
The teams tied the then-D-III record for combined points with 111. There were 46 first downs and 1,008 yards of offense.
“That was an amazing time,” Warren said. “We’ve never had a reunion, but we should. Some of us have talked about it and hopefully sometime it happens. It would be awesome to get that group together again.”