GALESBURG, Ill.—Beloit College’s track teams posted a number of season bests in wrapping up the 2022 Midwest Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by Knox College Saturday.
Beloit’s women finished seventh in the final team standings while the men were eighth.
Jordyn McDonald highlighted the meet on Saturday, taking two of the three third-place finishes by the Buc women. In the 60-meter dash, McDonald was clocked in season-best time crossing the line in 8.17. Alayna Furch was just .04 behind to finish fifth.
The pair crossed the line in the same fashion in the 200. McDonald was clocked in 26.88, another team season-best, followed by Furch with a time of 27.14. Furch tallied the third bronze for the Bucs Saturday with a season-best clocking of 1:02.48. Montana McMahon also added points to the team total in the event with a time of 1:04.59 for eighth.
Individually on the men’s side, Ajani Joseph and Diontia Charles each captured fifth-place finishes. Joseph tied his prelim time of 7.19 in the finals of the 60-meter dash. Charles’ fifth came in the high jump where he posted a leap of 1.74 meters. Teammate Deo Edwards added eighth-place points to the team total with a height of 1.54 meters in the event.
Brandon Joly tallied a sixth-place finish in the 200 with a season-best time of 23.42 followed closely by Joseph, just .04 back for seventh.
The Beloit men added three more individual seventh-place finishes Saturday. Alexandre Atou was clocked in 53.39, a top time for the season, in the 400. Onix Diez was close behind for eighth in the event with a time of 53.96. In the throws, Emiliana Reyes registered a heave of 13.37 meters in the weight throw and Leeland Crumm recorded a season-best height of 3.57 meters both for seventh in their respective events.
Day two featured two relays, the distance medley and 4x400. In the DMR, the Buc women were clocked in 14:41.63 for sixth meanwhile the men were eighth with a time of 13:11.33. In the final event of the competition, both the Beloit men and women’s 4x400 squads recorded their top times of the season. The women crossed the line in 4:27.95 for fourth while the men stopped the clock in 3:40.12 for seventh.
DAY ONE RECAP: A pair of fifth-place finishes in two relays highlighted day one for the women. The Bucs were represented by McDonald, Furch, Rose Loos-Austin and Marianna Carus in the sprint medley relay. The combination registered a time of 4:35.64. McDonald and Furch were joined by McMahon and Candis Damste for a clocking of 1:50.76, the top time for a Buc foursome this season.
Emiliano Reyes paced the Beloit men with a season-best heave in the shot put. Reyes posted a toss of 12.99 meters (42-7.50) to take fifth. Diontia Charles also added points to the team total with an eighth-place finish in the long jump. Charles’ distance of 6.03 meters (19-9.50) is his best of the season.
In the relays, Desire Mukucha ran the lead leg of the sprint medley relay and was joined by Ahmasi Martin, Brandon Joly and anchor Alexandre Atou. The combination was clocked in 3:50.22 for sixth. The Bucs’ 4x200 relay was ranked third in the league heading into the championships but a bad exchange led to a disqualification for the foursome Friday.