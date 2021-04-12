BELOIT — Beloit College’s Devin Irwin had waited for a year to play his first home game at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
He made certain it was a memorable one.
The sophomore outfielder stepped to the plate with the score tied 6-6 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and hit a rocket over the right fielder’s head to give the Buccaneers a 7-6 Midwest Conference victory over rival St. Norbert.
Beloit rallied to win the nightcap, 9-6, as Irwin again plated the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.
In the opener, SNC pushed across an unearned run off reliever Kaiya Nishino to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth.
The Green Knights center fielder, Jack Maastricht, had robbed the Bucs of a pair of runs in the .. with a highlight reel catch, but he lost in the sun Bronson Balholm’s drive to open the ninth. It fell for a double. James Wicker atoned for his throwing error that gave SNC its ninth-inning run by lacing a game-tying double.
Garrison Ferone moved Wicker to third with a groudout and SNC elected to intentionally walk Matt O’Leary and Brett Kiger to load the bases and set up a force play at the plate.
Irwin loved the challenge.
“I just thought it was my time to shine right there,” Irwin said. “I thought I’d probably see something off-speed after smacking a double, but he threw another fastball. It was right there and I took it the other way.”
The right fielder, playing in, had no chance as the drive sailed over his head.
“It was my first home game and it was amazing,,” Irwin said after being mobbed by celebrating teammates.
Nishino (1-0) picked up the win, working 2 1-3 innings and allowing one hit and an unearned run. He didn’t walk a batter and fanned two. Starter AJ Parnell worked 6 2-3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs. He walked three and fanned one.
St. Norbert’s Lucas Reynolds bashed a home run to lead off the game and added a two-run shot..
Beloit tied it in the fourth 3-3 on a two-run double by Kiger and took a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Nick Schmidt scored on a wild pitch. Reynolds’ two-run shot put SNC back on top 5-4, but Irwin doubled and came home on an RBI groundout by Matt Crandall.
That set up the ninth-inning dramatics.
Irwin, Schmidt and Ferone all had three hits for the Bucs and they had 13 as a team, but stranded eight baserunners.