BELOIT—Beloit College’s Devin Irwin had waited for a year to play his first home game at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
He made certain it was a memorable one.
The sophomore outfielder stepped to the plate with the score tied 6-6 and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and hit a rocket over the right fielder’s head to give the Buccaneers a 7-6 Midwest Conference victory over rival St. Norbert.
Unbeaten Beloit (6-0, 4-0) rallied to win the nightcap, 9-6, as Irwin again plated the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.
In the opener, SNC (8-7, 2-2) pushed across an unearned run off reliever Kaiya Nishino to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth.
The Green Knights center fielder, Jack Maastricht, had robbed the Bucs of a pair of runs in the sixth with a highlight reel catch, but he lost in the sun Bronson Balholm’s drive to open the ninth. It fell for a double. James Wicker atoned for his throwing error that gave SNC its ninth-inning run by lacing a game-tying double.
Garrison Ferone moved Wicker to third with a groudout and SNC elected to intentionally walk Matt O’Leary and Brett Kiger to load the bases and set up a force play at the plate.
Irwin loved the challenge.
“I just thought it was my time to shine right there,” Irwin said. “I thought I’d probably see something off-speed after smacking a double, but he threw another fastball. It was right there and I took it the other way.”
The right fielder, playing in, had no chance as the drive sailed over his head.
“It was my first home game and it was amazing,” Irwin said after being mobbed by celebrating teammates.
“We’ve been rotating Deven in right, but he looks like he’s earned the spot,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “He played great in the field and he really did a nice job getting on base in both games.”
Nishino (1-0) picked up the win, working 2 1-3 innings and allowing one hit and an unearned run. He didn’t walk a batter and fanned two. Starter AJ Parnell worked 6 2-3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs. He walked three and fanned one.
St. Norbert’s Lucas Reynolds bashed a home run to lead off the game and added a two-run shot.
Beloit tied it in the fourth 3-3 on a two-run double by Kiger and took a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Nick Schmidt scored on a wild pitch. Reynolds’ two-run shot put SNC back on top 5-4, but Irwin doubled and came home on an RBI groundout by Matt Crandall.
That set up the ninth-inning dramatics.
Irwin, Schmidt and Ferone all had three hits for the Bucs and they had 13 as a team, but stranded eight baserunners.
“We’re thrilled we came away with two victories,” DeGeorge said. “We played just OK in the first game and I thought we played bad in the second. To do that and still get two wins against a very talented team means you’re having a good day. I do think that we made more plays than they did. Not many, but just enough and that was key.
“Our guys are extremely competitive and they don’t give up. I think they was evident today. Plus they can swing the bat.”
The Bucs took a 3-0 lead in the first inning of the nightcap, but it would be far from easy.
SNC led 6-4 after scoring a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, but the Bucs went to work again in the bottom half. Schmidt walked, stole second and scored when the center fielder dropped Balholm’s deep drive. Wicker bunted for a hit and Ferone tied the game with an RBI single.
Two outs later, Irwin blooped an RBI single over the first baseman’s head. Matt Crandall added an RBI single and Irwin eventually came home on a balk.
Beloit finished with 14 hits, including a 4-for-5 game by Schmidt.
Jacob Sligar started for Beloit and pitched to only one batter, leaving with an injury. Tommy Murray came on and pitched four innings, allowing one hit and two unearned runs. Zach Miller pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run. Kevin Stallings was touched for three runs, but just one earned, in 1 1-3 and Jake Matise finished up and got the win with 1 2-3 scoreless innings.
“When Sligar got hurt it really became a pitching-by-committee game,” DeGeorge said. “Tommy Murray came in and did a great job and Zach Miller and Kevin Stallings also stepped up. Matise was excellent at the end.”
• UP NEXT: The Bucs travel to University of Chicago for a twinbill Saturday starting at noon. They host Lawrence Sunday at noon for two. Beloit College students and faculty are allowed to spectate along with two fans per Buc player.
• LINESCORES: Game 1
SNC....100 200 201—6-8-0
Beloit..100 210 012—7-13-4
W: Nishino (1-0). L: Brauer (2-2).
Leading hitters: SNC, Reynolds 5-3-3-3, Cootway 3-0-2-0. BC, Schmidt 5-2-3-0, Balholm 3-1-1-0, Wicker 5-1-1-2, Ferone 4-1-3-0, Kiger 4-0-1-2, Irwin 5-1-3-1. 2B: Reynolds, Volz (SNC), Schmidt 2, Balholm, Wicker, Ferone, Kiger, Irwin. HR: Reynolds 2.
Game 2
SNC....000 021 030—6-5-2
Beloit..300 000 15x—9-14-8
W: Matise (1-0). L: Beilfuss (0-1).
Leading hitters: SNC, Reynolds 3-2-1-0, Jack 3-0-1-1, Cootway 4-2-1-0. BC, Schmidt 5-2-4-0, Wicker 5-2-2-1, Ferone 3-2-2-1, Irwin 3-1-1-2, Crandall 5-0-2-1. 2B: Wicker, Ferone, Crandall. SB—Schmidt.