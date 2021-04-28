BELOIT—Whether she’s catching or batting, the secret to Kaitlynn Taft’s game is focusing on one pitch or one swing at a time.
You can’t argue with her success. Or her team’s.
Beloit College head coach Kim Zarling returned to allowing her catchers to call pitches this season and when Taft isn’t doing a fine job of that she’s leading the Buccaneers in batting with a .443 average (27-61).
Taft says her hitting is just a reflection of the team.
“I think our hitting has been contagious,” she said of a squad collectively batting a robust .336. “When someone starts hitting well, it sparks the team and we just keep it going.”
Her coach said the junior has been a catalyst for the 15-7 Bucs. She has scored 16 runs and knocked in 13 more, collecting six doubles and a pair of home runs. When she says Taft is a contact hitter she means it. She has struck out only two times.
“She is a unique hitter in that she always finds a way to put the ball in play,” Zarling said. “She makes really good adjustments during at-bats. She can slap, she has some flat-out power and she isn’t afraid to drop down a bunt, even with two strikes. She’s willing to use a lot of different methods to put the ball in play.”
Taft said her confidence not only has something to do with her improved swing, it has carried over to defense. While she played first, third and the outfield as a freshman, the Greendale, Wis., native is glad to be back behind the dish.
“I’ve always been a catcher,” she said. “I like being in on every play .”
She also appreciates Zarling allowing her to call pitches herself.
“I think it is more unusual now than a few years ago,” Taft said. “I have always called my own games. I’m confident in knowing what my pitchers throw and that I’m knowledgeable in calling the right pitches. They shake me off once in a while because they want to throw a specific pitch. I’m totally fine with that. I got out and talk to them to make sure we’re on the same page.”
“I haven’t seen too many shake-offs,” Zarling said. “I think the pitchers are confident in her ability to call a game. It’s fun to see her really growing into a leadership role, too.”
That role was put to the test last Saturday when the Bucs rolled into Lake Forest and were outscored 30-2 in dropping a doubleheader. Early in the first game, right fielder Bre Noack collided with the center fielder while catching a fly and broke her leg in two places.
“Our kids were in a different space after that,” Zarling said. “They were very upset and a lot of things went wrong.”
“It was scary for sure and we had our confidence shaken,” Taft said. “I tried to calm everybody down. I know if I was in the situation as Bre was I wouldn’t want everyone freaking out because it would have freaked me out.”
The Bucs didn’t recover against the talented Foresters, but regrouped and swept Knox on Sunday. They face a tough stretch of games coming up, traveling to St. Norbert for two games Saturday and then heading to Lake Forest on Sunday.
“I think we’re going to have to adjust our game and put up some runs,” Taft said. “We’re going to need to back our pitchers up defensively, too.”
She has faith.
“I knew we had a really good group of girls returning this season and the incoming freshmen were a pleasant surprise,” she said. “We’ve had good team chemistry and that adds to how we play. We all trust each other and that helps in forming a great team.”
While dealing with COVID-19 hasn’t been a picnic, Taft said she is happy with her decision to attend Beloit College where she is majoring in Psychology..
“At first I wasn’t going to go anywhere to play softball, but I changed my mind after coming here and seeing some games and meeting Coach Zarling,” she said. “I don’t think I could have done a big university with huge class sizes. I like Beloit with the small classes and the professors know my name. It’s a really great atmosphere here.”