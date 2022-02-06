BELOIT—Beloit College’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up their home schedule of meets with a dual meet victory over Knox College Saturday in Nicholls Natatorium.
The Buccaneer men routed the Prairie Fire 89-36 while the women won 123-46.
Seniors Tenajh Gaitor and Anna Bunzel were recognized for their efforts in the program.
The Beloit women opened the meet cruising to a 15-second victory over Knox in the 200-yard medley relay. Max Saladar, Gaitor, Ben Saladar and Christian Bowers swam on the relay.
The Beloit women opened the meet cruising to a 15-second win over Knox in the 200-yard medley relay. Maclaryn Leonard, Bea Champeny-Johns, Lulu Champeny-Johns and Kaya Martin combined for a time of 1:59.75.
Individually, the Bucs won all but one race in the meet. Race winners included Ethan Casler (200 free, 2:03.65), Abbey Scott (200 free, 2:13.22), Ben Saladar (50 free, 22.53; 100 free, 49.88; 100 back, 59.62.; Maclaryn Leonard (50 free, 26.16; 100 back, 1:07.38); Nora Krystowiak (200 individual medley); Gaitor (100 butterfly, 58.56); Lulu Champeny-Johns (100 butterfly, 1:09.48); Camden Leonard (500 free, 5:35.35); Martian (500 free, 5:53.34) and Bea Chameny-Johns (100 breaststroke, 1:20.28).
Off the one-meter diving board, Colleen Quinlivan paced the Bucs with a total of 153.95. Helena Harrison was second with a combined score of 148.15.
The meet was Beloit’s final outing before the Midwest Conference Championships slated for Feb. 18-20 at Grinnell.
• TRACK AND FIELD:. Beloit College’s 4x200-meter relay team took first place in the Red Hawk Invite at Ripon College Saturday. The Bucs quartet finished in 1:34.10 to win the race by 1.4 seconds in a six-team field.
The Beloit men finished ninth in the meet while the women were 10th of 12 teams.
The Bucs women’s 4x400 team finished fifth in 4:28.85.
Individually, Jordyn McDonald finished seventh in the 60-meter dash finals (8.19 seconds). McDonald also finished 12th in the 200 (27.47). On the men’s side, Ajani Joseph was 11th in the event (23.85).
Carter Browne and Maggie Baugh each added top 15 finishes placing 11th and 13th, respectively, in the 3000 while Emiliano Reyes took ninth in the shot put (12.86 meters).