APPLETON, Wis. — Beloit College’s swimmers competed in the annual Gene Davis Invitational hosted by Lawrence University on Saturday and both the men and women finished fifth in their respective team standings.
The 200-medley relay highlighted the meet for the Beloit men. Camden Leonard, Tenajh Gaitor, Ben Saladar and George Carlson took first place in a time of 1:42.46. Saladar finished second in the 100 backstroke (56.40). Leonard was fourth in the 50 free (22.88) to finish just ahead of Carlson’s 23.03. Gaitor was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.28).
For the women, Lulu Champeny-Johns had the best finish with a second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.68). Maclaryn Leonard had two top five finishes, taking third in the 50 free (26.52) and fourth in the 100 free (58.54).
Taking fifth places were Anna Bunzel in the 400 individual medley (5:32.06), Padyn O’Keefe in the 200 breaststroke (2:2:54.44) and Helena Harrison in the one-meter board (300.55 points).
Final team results: Women -- UW-Oshkosh 589, Lawrence 543, St. Norbert 458, Ripon 311, Beloit College 296. Men -- St. Norbert 597, UW-Oshkosh 473, Lawrence 467.5, Ripon 362.5, Beloit College 226.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit College’s runners gained some valuable experience competing in the NCAA D-III Regional in Eau Claire, Wis., on Saturday.
Competing for Beloit were Alexandre Atou, Christian Bowers, Aidan Cortinas, Aaron Holzmueller, Zachary Cranna, Carter Browne, Marianna Carus, Madeline Holicky, Josephine Czuj and Margaret Baugh.
The competition also saw former Big Foot High School standout Alexandria “Zanzie” Demco, a sophomore at UW-Oshkosh, post a 10th place finish in 22:28.76.