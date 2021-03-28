GALESBURG, Ill.—Beloit College returned intact an offense that averaged about 10 runs per game in going 8-1 in last spring’s COVID-10 pandemic-shortened season.
So coming out swinging in Saturday’s opening double-header at Knox College was certainly no surprise.
The Buccaneers won both games, 9-6 in the opener and 19-18 in a 10-inning slugfest in Game 2.
“It was a long day,” Beloit head coach Dave DeGeorge said. “Game 2 saw a lot of walks and some poor defense, but it was dramatic. At least we were able to play two games before playing Ripon next Saturday.”
The teams were scheduled for another double-header Sunday in Beloit, but the games were postponed “due to COVID-19 protocols,” according to an announcement on the Bucs’ website. It stated that there was no change to Beloit’s MWC doubleheader for April 3 at Ripon.
DeGeorge, who is also Beloit’s athletic director, said he could not elaborate on Sunday’s postponement other than to state, “It’s safe to say that our testing procedures are helping to protect our team and our opponents.”
Saturday, Nick Schmidt set the tone for the Bucs by leading off Game 1 with a home run and Matt Crandall matched him in the second inning. Schmidt then reached on a bunt single and scored on a double by Bronson Balholm.
Knox scored a run off Beloit starter A.J. Parnell (1-0), but the Bucs answered in the fifth inning. Schmidt smacked his second homer to make it 4-1. Beloit tacked on three more in the seventh and two in the eighth as Crandall added his second homer and James Wicker delivered an RBI single.
That made it 9-2. Knox scored four times off reliever Kaiya Nishino in his four innings, but he hung on for the save. He had five strikeouts to match starter Parnell, who went five innings, allowing five hits.
Schmidt and Crandall each had three hits, going 6-for-9 combined, to lead the Bucs’ 12-hit attack. They also scored seven runs and knocked in four. Balholm and Wicker also had two hits each.
• In the nightcap, the teams combined for 37 runs on 31 hits, including 11 for extra bases. The Bucs scored five times in the top of the 10th and Knox nearly came back, scoring four.
Matt O’Leary had a terrific game for Beloit, going 3-for-4 with a home run, sacrifice fly, four runs scored and four runs batted in. Devin Irwin and Crandall also had three hits apiece with Irwin knocking in three. DH Brett Kiger smacked a two-run homer.
In the top of the 10th, Beloit drew five walks and added a hit batter in scoring five times. Irwin had a two-run single Knox scored four in the bottom of the inning before Jake Matise ended it with a pair of strikeouts and flyout to earn the save.
Beloit used five pitchers. The fourth, Wicker, collected the victory. He allowed three runs in two innings of work with three strikeouts. The five Bucs combined to allow 16 hits and 10 walks, but struck out 14. Knox pitchers allowed 15 hits and 13 walks with six strikeouts.
• SATURDAY’S LINESCORES:
GAME 1
Beloit 9, Knox 6
Beloit…….120 010 320—9-12-1
Knox……..001 000 104—6-9-1
W—Parnell (1-0). L—Roncone (1-1). S—Nishino (1).
Leading hitters—BC, Schmidt 3x4, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Balholm 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Wicker 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Crandall 3x5, 3 runs, 2 RBI. KC, McTeague 2x5, 1 run; Bathgate 2x3, 1 run; Ballman 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B—Balholm, Wicker, McTeague. HR—Schmidt 2, Crandall 2, Rogina (KC), Ballman.
Game 2
Beloit 19, Knox 18 (10 inn.)
Beloit….413 013 101 5—19 15 1
Knox…..400 510 220 4—18 16 3
W—Wicker (1-0). L—Salazar (0-1). S—Matisse (1).
Leading hitters—BC, Ferone 2x5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; O’Leary 3x4, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Irwin 3x7, 1 run, 3 RBI; Crandall 3x6, 2 runs, 1 RBI. KC, 2Bucher 2x4, 4 runs, 1 RBI; Shover 4x5, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Rogina 3x3, 1 run, 5 RBI. 2B—Schmidt (BC), Crandall 2, Hersh (KC), Thies (KC), Rogina, Sainato (KC), Ogden (KC). HR—O’Leary, Kiger (BC).