RIPON, Wis.—Emily Stapay singled to center to drive in Isabel Johnson for a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning and Beloit College ace Maddy Pfortmiller made the one-run lead stand up the rest of the way as Beloit College edged Ripon College, 2-1, Wednesday.
The Buccaneers also won the second game, 13-4, to run their winning streak to six games. Beloit is 9-3 overall and 2-0 in Midwest Conference action.
In the first game, Pfortmiller (6-1) allowed five hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out four.
The Bucs had nine hits, including three by Moser and two by Stapay.
Cora Aubert (3-2) picked up the win in the nightcap which was shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.
Beloit banged out 13 hits and scored four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Aubert led the way, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Moser stayed hot, going 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs.