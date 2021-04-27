BELOIT—Beloit College senior Emily Stapay has been named the Midwest Conference Position Player of the Week after recording a monster week at the plate as the Buccaneers went 4-2.
In the six games, Stapay was 10-for-14 including five doubles and a home run for a batting average of .714 and a slugging percentage of 1.286. She had multiple hits in three of the six games, including 3-for-3 efforts against Ripon and Knox.
The senior tallied five runs scored, nine RBIs and drew five walks. Sunday’s doubleheader sweep of Knox provided plenty of highlights as she went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs in the opener and 3-for-3 with three doubles and four RBIs in game two.
Defensively, she added 41 putouts and an assist while committing one error at first base.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs (15-7, 6-4 MWC) travel to DePere to play St. Norbert in a doubleheader on Saturday.
• BASEBALL: Beloit (13-1, 11-1) puts a four-game winning streak on the line Wednesday with a doubleheader at home against Ripon starting at noon.
The Red Hawks (2-10, 6-19) handed the Bucs their only loss of the season April 20 when they won the second game of a twinbill, 10-9. Beloit had won the opener, 14-7, in seven innings.
Beloit leads the North. The University of Chicago has played only six games and is 4-2. St. Norbert is 5-7, Lawrence 4-6 and Ripon 2-10.