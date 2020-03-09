CLERMONT, Fla.—Beloit College’s softball team spotted Bethany College (W.V.) three runs before rallying for a 4-3 victory that put them at 2-2 in the Spring Games at the Minneola Athletic Complex.
Earlier Monday, the Buccaneers fell 4-3 to Heidelberg University.
Against Bethany, sophomore starter Maddy Pfortmiller went the distance for the victory, allowing six hits and three earned runs. She walked one and struck out five.
Sophomore Stephannie Lopez led the Beloit attack with three hits in four trips, one run scored and an RBI. The Bucs scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings and pulled out the win with two in the bottom of the seventh. Dani Strejc knocked in the winning run with a single.
Against Heidelberg, Makayla Zundel was 1-for-3 with two runs scored to lead Beloit. Losing pitcher Cora Aubert went six innings, allowing five hits and five runs, three earned. She walked eight and struck out five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.