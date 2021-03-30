BELOIT—A six-run rally in the third inning led Beloit College to a 12-4 victory over visiting Ripon College Tuesday and a split of a Midwest Conference double-header.
The Red Hawks won the opening game 13-6 at the Softball Complex at Strong Stadium.
Ripon (2-11) also grabbed a 4-1 lead after plating three runs in the top of the third inning in Game 2. Beloit (3-1) responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning, however, and Maddy Pfortmiller (2-1) came on to blank Ripon on two hits over the final 3 2-3 innings.
Kaitlynn Taft’s RBI single in the sixth started the ball rolling for the Buccaneers. Maddie Moser also singled for an RBI and a tying run came home on an error. Mackenzie Shawback’s bases-loaded walk put the Bucs in front, 5-4, and a fielder’s choice by Ella Diers drove in another run. The final tally came home on a single by Isabel Johnson.
Beloit tacked on a run in the fifth on a bunt by Diers and three more in the sixth when Taft homered with Briana Arteaga and Cora Aubert on base. The final run scored on a single by Amanda Langford.
Taft and Moser were both 3-for-4 to lead the Bucs’ 15-hit attack. Taft scored twice and drove in four while Moser scored three times and knocked in one.
Aubert, who was chosen as the first Player of the Week for softball by the MWC, finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Pfortmiller came on in relief of Alyssa Morris, who allowed six hits and four runs, three earned over the first 2 1-3 innings. Pfortmiller walked one and struck out two.
The Bucs had 11 hits in the first game, but left eight runners on base. Aubert was also 2-for-4 in that contest with a run scored and an RBI. Emily Stapay was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Johnson was also 2-for-4.
Aubert started in the pitcher’s circle and was chased after 1 1-3 innings after allowing seven runs, four earned, on seven hits. Pfortmiller also came on in relief in that game, allowing nine hits and six runs over 5 2-3 innings. She struck out seven.
Winning pitcher Lilli Smith (1-2) went the distance for Ripon, allowing just one earned run and struck out out three.
The double-header was a makeup from this past Saturday.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs will travel to DePere to play St. Norbert in a twinbill Saturday starting at noon.