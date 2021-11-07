ST. BONIFACIUS, Minn.—Beloit College’s men’s basketball team fell to Crown College, 90-62, Saturday to even its record at 1-1.
The Buccaneers had opened with a 79-69 victory at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., on Friday.
Michael Polakoski was Beloit’s leading scorer in both games. He had 25 points in Beloit’s opener and followed that up with 22 against Crown.
Crown shot over 50 percent in the first half while holding Beloit to 33 percent and took a 47-25 lead. Crown also held a 46-22 advantage in rebounding.
Brain Rusch had four 3-pointers and 12 points and Andrew Walters posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also had eight assists.
Beloit shot 45 percent of its shots and had a 17-8 advantage in fastbreak points in Friday’s win. Beloit Memorial graduate Azeez Ganiyu had a double-double in his collegiate debut. He tallied 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and had six blocks. Brian Rusch also scored 16 points for Beloit, hitting 4-of-8 on 3-pointers. Andrew Walters chipped in 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
• SATURDAY’S BOXSCORE:
CROWN 90, BELOIT COLLEGE 62
Beloit College…….25 37—62
Crown College…...47 43—90
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Polakoski 8-22 2-2 22, Rusch 4-10 0-1 12, A. Walters 2-4 5-6 10, M. Walters 3-4 0-0 6, Ganiyu 0-0 4-6 4, Olsen 2-2 1-1 5, Bozzo 1-4 0-0 2, Silagi 0-0 1-2 1, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Myles 0-1 0-0 0, Bumstead 0-1 0-0 0, Gatsis 0-3 0-0 0, Yarc 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-54 13-18 62.
CROWN COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Carroll 9-15 0-0 22, Royston 7-10 3-4 21, Ladd 6-6 3-4 15, Van Dam 4-6 2-2 12, Testerman 0-1 0-2 0, Neubert 3-8 1-2 7, Oldenettel 2-4 0-0 5, Rojas Gomez 2-5 0-0 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Redman 1-3 0-0 2, Behne 0-3 0-1 0, Burnett 0-1 0-0 4, Bogdonovich 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 35-67 9-15 90.
3-pt. Goals: BC 9-20 (Polakoski 4-10, Rusch 4-8, A. Walters 1-1, Gatsis 0-1), CC 11-23 (Carroll 4-5, Royston 4-6, Van Dam 2-3, Testerman 0-1, Neubert 0-1, Oldenettel 1-2, Rojas Gomez 0-2, Behne 0-1, Bogdonovich 0-1. Fouls: BC 16, CC 19. Fouled out—none. Rebounds—BC 33 (A. Walters 11), CC 34 (Neubert 7).
• FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE:
BELOIT COLLEGE 79, MARTIN LUTHER COLLEGE 69
Beloit College……..37 42—79
M. Luther College…….32 37—69
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Polakoski 7-14 9-12 25, Ganiyu 8-9 3-7 19, Rusch 6-10 0-0 16, A. Walters 1-4 5-6 8, M. Walters 1-8 1-2 3, Myles 3-3 0-0 6, Olsen 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-5 0-2 0, Eischeid 0-1 0-0 0, Scuefield 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-60 18-29 79.
LUTHER COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-fta pts)—Hirsch 9-15 0-0 19, Blumer 4-12 3-4 15, Frick 5-9 1-2 11, Heichelbech 3-9 2-2 8, Kieselhorst 2-7 1-2 7, Veers 1-5 1-2 3, Loersch 1-5 0-0 2, Hirsch 1-1 0-0 2, Miller 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 27-68 8-12 69.
3-pt. Goals—BC 7-22 (Polakoski 2-6, Rusch 4-8, A. Walters 1-2, M. Walters 0-1, Olsen 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Davis 0-2, Eischeid 0-1), Luther 7-20 (Hirsch 1-2, Blumer 4-6, Frick 0-2, Heichelbech 0-1, Kieselhorst 2-5, Veers 0-2, Miller 0-2. Fouls: BC 13, Luther 23. Rebounds: BC 47 (A,. Walters 13, Ganiyu 10), Luther 34.