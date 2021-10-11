APPLETON, Wis.—Beloit College’s volleyball team dropped the first set 23-25, but rallied to win three straight, 28-26, 25-23 and 25-18, to defeat host Lawrence University on Saturday.
Middle Jada Daniel and outside hitter Katrina Sanchez shared team-high honors with 10 kills each. Setters Cora Linos and Abbie Schmidt had 14 assists apiece. Regina Guehlstorf each had three aces for Beloit (5-11-0, 1-4 MWC)..
Three Bucs tallied double digit digs: Komachi Naoe (17), Sanchez (15) and MKayla Simao (11).
• WOMEN’S SOCCER: Beloit College and Grinnell battled to a scoreless tie in double overtime Saturday in Beloit.
Goalies Audrey Ketterer and Briana Arteaga split time in goal and combined for seven saves for the Bucs (4-3-4, 1-1-2). Arteaga had three and Ketterer four.
• MEN’S SOCCER: Grinnell knocked off Beloit College 5-2 at the Strong Soccer Complex Saturday afternoon.
Jackson Macho and Derek Veenstra scored goals for the Bucs (3-6-1, 1-3-0).
Clark Burch-Woodard and Teddy Bahu split time on goal and combined for four saves.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit competed in the Gene Davis Invitational hosted by Lawrence on Saturday.
Alexandre Atou was the first Buc male finisher, in 97th place in 32:49.5. Lexy Olson was the first Buc to cross the finish line in the women’s race, finishing 41st (26:39.3) in a field of over 100 runners.