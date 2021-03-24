BELOIT—Seven starters and the entire pitching staff returns for Beloit College’s 2021 softball team.
The Buccaneers posted an 8-6 record, including a four-game winning streak, during last year’s annual spring break trip to Florida. The COVID-19 pandemic then cancelled the remainder of the season for head coach Kim Zarling’s crew.
Leading this year’s team is a pitching staff that includes Maddy Pfortmiller, Makayla Jo Zundel, Cora Aubert and Alyssa Morris, who also plays second base. Pfortmiller was 5-2 with five complete games during the 2020 abbreviated season.
The Bucs will open Saturday at home against Ripon College. No spectators are allowed for the 1 p.m. double-header.
Other key players returning include senior first baseman Emily Stapay, who led Beloit with six doubles and 12 walks last season, and junior catcher Kaitlynn Taft, who hit .368 last season.
The Bucs will only play Midwest Conference opponents this spring.