CLERMONT, Fla.—Beloit College swept a pair of games in The Spring Games at Legends Way Ballfields.
The Buccaneers (6-4) spotted Lesley University five runs before rallying for a 6-5 victory, including three in the bottom of the seventh inning, then hammered Juniata College, 12-3.
Beloit outhit Lesley 14-4 as senior Maty Nowakowski went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. The Bucs also got two hits apiece from Cora Aubert, Dani Strejc, Stephanie Lopez and Riley Conn. Lopez, Conn and Nowakowski all had RBI singles in the bottom of the seventh.
Makayla Zundel pitched the first three innings and allowed four hits and three runs. Aubert (1-3) came on in relief and while she walked seven batters in four innings and allowed two runs, she didn’t allow a hit. She picked up the win.
Beloit took charge against Juniata with an eight-run second inning courtesy of three hits, five walks and two errors. Lopez had a bases-loaded triple in the inning.
Maddi Christine led the Bucs, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Nowakowski also was 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBIs. The Bucs collected 10 hits in all.
Starter Maddy Pfortmiller (4-1) scattered eight hits and allowed just two earned runs. She struck out seven with no walks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.