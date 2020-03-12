CLERMONT, Fla.—Beloit College rallied for a 3-2 victory over St. Mary’s (Ind.) in The Spring Games at Legends Way Fields before losing a close 5-3 game against red-hot Belhaven University.
Beloit sophomore starting pitcher Maddy Pfortmiller improved to 5-1 in the spring as she scattered 10 hits and allowed only two earned runs. She didn’t walk a batter while striking out four.
The Bucs trailed 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth. They tied it up when Alyssa Morris belted an RBI double to score Emily Stapay and Madi Christine knocked in Morris with a single.
In the sixth, the Bucs loaded the bases and Bre Noack’s infield single scored Lopez with the go-ahead run.
The Bucs’ nine-hit attack was led by Stapay (2-3) and Morris (2-2).
In the nightcap, the Bucs (7-5) were outhit 9-4 by the Blazers, who improved to 14-3.
Cora Aubert (1-4) took the loss, allowing five earned runs in six innings. She walked three and struck out two.
The Bucs trailed 5-0 after three innings. They rallied for a run in the fourth and two more in the seventh. Belhaven’s Bailey Root improved to 7-1, allowing three hits and an unearned run in 6 2-3 innings. The Bucs scored twice off reliever Hannah Finley.
Beloit’s hits were by Madi Christine, Nowakowski, Lopez and Stapay. Christine scored a run and knocked in another. Nowakowski had the other RBI.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs play two games Friday at the Minneola Athletic Complex in Minneola, Fla. They face the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg at 11:30 a.m. and Penn State University-New Kensington at 1:45 p.m.
