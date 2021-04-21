BELOIT—While her softball team is off to a great start, Beloit College head coach Kim Zarling knows there’s no resting on your laurels this season.
COVID-19 caused the Midwest Conference to restrict play to only league foes and reduce the field in the end-of-season tournament to just the leader of the North Division playing the leader in the South.
“We end up playing three doubleheaders against each division team and now every game could be crucial,” Zarling said. “We are going to know each other very well. There is a lot of information both ways and everybody is trying to use that strategically. The North has a lot of parity. Every game is a dogfight and we hope we can stay in contention right to the final weekend.”
Beloit (11-5, 4-2-0 MWC) was scheduled to host Ripon on Tuesday, but with a better weather forecast for Thursday the games were moved.
The team’s strong start wasn’t unexpected, Zarling said.
“I thought we were in a good place last year before COVID cut the season short,” she said. “We had a great group returning and I liked what we added in recruiting. Our team has a tight bond which helps and they are very resilient. They are very good at absorbing the hic-cups along the way and keeping their composure. I think they always feel they can win right up until the last at-bat. When they have a team like that, they can be dangerous.”
Pitching is generally the name of the game in fastpitch and the Bucs have had an effective 1-2 punch in junior Maddy Pfortmiller and sophomore Cora Aubert. Pfortmiller (8-2, 1.80 ERA, 10 walks, 50 strikeouts) has already broken the school’s single-game strikeout record with 15. She pitches the opening game of a twinbill and then is available to close out the second.
“We have been projecting this for Maddy since her first season here,” Zarling said. “Cora (3-3, 5.73) has done a good job keeping us in games and Maddy, by throwing first-pitch strikes and keeping her pitch count down, has been able to give us an inning or two in the second game. It’s a nice way to change things up against offenses.
“We do need to improve our defense behind both our pitchers. We’ve made some miscues that have opened the door a bit and they’ve had to pitch to a few extra batters they shouldn’t have to.”
Aubert has been one of the most valuable Bucs this season. When she isn’t pitching, she’s in the outfield. She’s also the leadoff batter in the lineup and has hit .396 with 13 runs scored and 13 RBI. She has five doubles and two home runs.
“We have asked a lot of her,” Zarling said.
As a team, the Bucs are hitting .345 and have scored 103 runs. They have hit 25 doubles, one triple and five home runs.
“We’ve hit the long ball a little better than I thought we would,” Zarling said. “We haven’t hit a lot of home runs, but we have hit a lot of doubles. We’re hitting the ball in the gaps.”
Kaitlynn Taft leads the Bucs in hitting with a .435 average and has scored 11 runs and driven in 10. Isabel Johnson is also over .400 at .417 with 10 runs scored and 10 RBI. Maddie Moser is hitting .400 with 13 runs and 16 RBI. Slapper Briana Arteaga is hitting .389 and Emily Stapay is at .311.
“We’ve had a lot of hitters doing well,” she said. “Some of the kids off the bench have contributed a lot, too. Mackenzie Shawback has been really clutch for us in late innings, whether drawing a walk or getting a critical hit. This team is really pulling together as a unit and that’s fun to watch.”
• UP NEXT: After hosting Ripon Thursday, the Bucs will host two more doubleheaders this weekend. Lake Forest comes to town Saturday and Knox visits on Sunday. The first game starts at 1 p.m.