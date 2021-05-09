BELOIT—Beloit College’s softball team closed out its 2021 season by splitting a twinbille with visiting Lawrence.
The Buccaneers dropped the opener 4-3 before winning the nightcap by an identical score. Beloit had a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday at Knox cancelled.
The Bucs left 13 runners on the bases in game one. Briana Arteaga and Makayla Zundel each had two hits. Maddy Pfortmiller suffered the loss, striking out six.
The second game was scoreless until the fifth inning when a walk to Isabel Johnson forced in a run. Lawrence responded with three runs in the top of the sixth, but Beloit answered in its final at-bat.
Zundel, Johnson and Arteaga all singled with one out. An error on Arteaga’s hit plated one run. Emily Stapay walked to load the bases. Maddie Moser grounded to the pitcher with Johnson breaking for the plate. As the throw caromed off the catcher’s mitt to the backstop, Artega flew around third and slid home to complete a 4-3 comeback win.
Stapay and Kaitlynn Taft each had two hits.
Cora Aubert improved to 6-6 on the season with a complete-game win. She struck out five.