ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Beloit College’s women’s soccer team saw its historic season come to a close with a 4-0 loss to host Washington University in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament Saturday.
For the Buccaneers (8-5-6, 4-1-3), first-time winners of the Midwest Conference Tournament, the NCAA D-III trip was their first.
Perennial contender Washington University (14-1-2, 5-1-1) didn’t waste time taking the lead. Erin Flynn put the Bears on top at 4:50. About eight minutes later, Gabbie Cesarone made it 2-0 and about five minutes after that she scored again for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Sydney Essler scored the lone goal for Washington University in the second half.
Beloit was outshot 18-0 in the contest. Goalkeepers Briana Arteaga and Audrey Ketterer split time in goal. Arteaga had three saves and Ketterer had one.
On Friday, the MWC announced its all-conference team with four Bucs honored: Natalie Ortiz, Makenna Downing, Lauryn Volza and Ketterer. That’s the largest contingent to be named all-league from Beloit since the early 1990s.
Ortiz, a First Team honoree, registered the most minutes for a forward on the team and was second with four goals, two assists and 10 points. She had a pair of game-winning goals.
Downing, a midfielder/forward, a Second Teamer, and ranked among the top 10 in the MWC in goals scored with five. She added a pair of assists for a total of 12 points to lead the Bucs.
Also on the Second Team were Vola, who held down the back line while Ketterer manned teh goal for the best defense in the league. Beloit ranked among the top 50 in the nation in goals allowed per game (.67) and save percentage (.872). Ketterer ranked among the top 40 goals in the country in both categories.
Beloit’s Connor McKee became the third Buccaneer to earn MWC Coach of the Year honors, joining Amanda Urish and Kristi Straub, who were co-head coaches selected to the league honor in 1999.
The Bucs defense set a number of program records along the way, including fewest goals allowed in a season (16) and lowest goals against average (.84). The individual goals against average for the three Beloit goalies in the usual rotation take over the top three spots in the program record book.