BELOIT—Nick Schmidt is causing his father to lose some sleep, but he probably doesn’t mind a bit.
The senior outfielder is hitting .556 for a Beloit College baseball team 6-0 this spring and coming off a doubleheader sweep Monday of rival St. Norbert.
“My dad lives in Berlin where he is a screenwriter for German television,” Schmidt said. “He watches our games live-streamed online until midnight.”
He had to like what he saw Monday. His son was 7-for-8 with four runs scored in the twinbill. For the season, he has 15 hits in 27 at-bats and has scored 14 runs.
So what’s his secret?
“I’m seeing the ball well and I’ve been really relaxed at the plate, spraying the ball all over the place,” Schmidt said. “I’m hunting for fastballs and hitting them where they’re pitched.This is my fourth year and I’m just having fun with it, not putting any pressure on myself. The results are probably coming from that.”
Of course Schmidt has had plenty of company. The Bucs are batting .360 as a team and have scored 72 runs. They’ve hit 24 doubles, six triples and eight home runs.
Head coach Dave DeGeorge gives his seniors a lot of credit for the team’s fast start, particularly his left fielder.
“If you are going to win at a high level, your seniors have to be great,” the coach said. “Nick is leading our team and his performance has been fantastic. Every phase of his game—offense, defense and base running have been very sharp.”
Schmidt said the hitting has been contagious.
“I think overall we have a really deep roster and a lot of guys who can produce offensively,” Schmidt said. “Once the top of the order gets things started it just spreads through the entire lineup. We don’t have weak spots either. Our No. 9 hole hitter, Matt Crandall, was the position Player of the Week last week.The whole lineup is hitting and it has been awesome to see.”
It isn’t anything he didn’t expect. The Bucs won eight of nine games last spring before COVID intervened.
“Our offense is pretty much the same with some talented younger guys added,” Schmidt said. “Pitching was the wild card going into the season after we lost all our starters (to graduation) except (Jacob) Sligar. Everyone has stepped up and the way we hit the ball, every time we step on the field we expect to win.”
A native Californian, Schmidt credits his mother with his choosing to attend Beloit College.
“I was applying to a bunch of D-II schools around California and my mom found Beloit in a college guidebook and it caught her attention,” Schmidt said. “I’d already been looking at some colleges in the Midwest. Once she found Beloit, we had already planned a visit out here so we added to the list.of places to stop.”
When Schmidt visited campus, DeGeorge shrewdly placed him with another California native, Mark Christine.
“I got a really good feeling while I was here,” Schmidt said. “My high school was four times the size of Beloit College. The idea of having a small school with small class sizes where I could really focus on academics and athletics really stood out to me. I also thought it would be good for my development to get away from home. Beloit did all those things for me.”
Schmidt is majoring in International Relations, but when he graduates, he plans on pursuing music production.
“A lot of my internships are based around the International Relations major,” he said. “The year after my sophomore year I spent a month in Greece working in refugee camps. I am still very much interested in doing a lot of that kind of work. But I really love making music and I think that will be a priority for me right after graduation. We’ll see what happens.”
Plus he’d sure like to leave as a MWC champion.
“The goal for the season is to win it all,” he said. “I think we can go the whole season, honestly, without losing a game. Maybe that’s too high, but the goal should definitely be a championship.
“I really think we have a shot.”