JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—Beloit College’s women’s soccer team blanked Illinois College 2-0 to move into a third-place tie in the Midwest Conference standings on Saturday afternoon.
The Buccaneers (5-3-2, 3-2-0 MWC) held a 24-7 shot advantage. Abbey Scott got the scoring started in the 26th minute with her first goal of the season on an assist from Megan Thompson.
Beloit added an insurance goal by Mikaila Davis in the second half.
Audrey Ketterer posted her fourth shutout of the season with five saves in 90 minutes.
The Bucs travel to UW-Platteville for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
• MEN’S SOCCER: Beloit played Illinois College to a 1-1 tie Saturday at Jacksonville, Ill.
Illinois College (8-5-2, 1-3-1 MWC) scored first, but the Bucs (2-7-3, 1-1-3 MWC) tied it in the 65th minute during the second half. Grady Spencer scored on an assist from Devin Brog.
Beloit goalie Brock Bidwell posted four saves in 90 minutes.
The Bucs host Monmouth on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Strong Complex Soccer Field.
• CROSS COUNTRY: Beloit’s women finished sixth and men were ninth in the annual Wisconsin Private College Championships on Saturday at Greenfield Park in Milwaukee.
Beloit senior Lexy Olson finished in 39th place (27:11) in the 6K race. Sophomore Carter Browne was 41st (27:26.5), freshman Simone De Montigny was 42nd (27:28.8) and junior Marianna Carus was 43rd (27:30.1).
In the men’s 8K race, Aiden Cortinas was Beloit’s top male finisher in 62nd place (32:10.5) with Henry Schoon next in 64th (32:34.2).
The Bucs will be in action on Oct. 29 at the Midwest Conference Championships at Gibson Woods Golf Course in Monmouth, Ill.