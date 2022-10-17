JACKSONVILLE, Ill.—Beloit College’s women’s soccer team blanked Illinois College 2-0 to move into a third-place tie in the Midwest Conference standings on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers (5-3-2, 3-2-0 MWC) held a 24-7 shot advantage. Abbey Scott got the scoring started in the 26th minute with her first goal of the season on an assist from Megan Thompson.

Recommended for you