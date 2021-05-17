CHICAGO—After rising early Saturday and driving to the University of Chicago only to return to Beloit without having played so much as an inning, well, that just made Sunday’s sweep even sweeter for Beloit College’s baseball team.
“It’s something they surely won’t forget,” head coach Dave DeGeorge said.
The Buccaneers headed to Chicago needing to win one of the two games in a doubleheader with the Maroons to clinch the Midwest Conference North Division championship. Rainy weather kept them off the field Saturday and forced a return trip Sunday.
“It did sprinkle, but it was never heavy,” DeGeorge said. “In 2011 when we hosted the conference championship we played in the rain all day, three games.”
Instead of playing, the Bucs (24-4) boarded the bus and headed back to Beloit. When they finally got the opportunity to play, they took advantage, sweeping the Maroons, 7-4 and 11-6.
The Bucs advance to the MWC finals on Saturday. They will host a yet-to-be determined South champion in a best-of-three series starting at 10 a.m. at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium.
The Bucs head to the finals with a full steam of momentum after dispatching Chicago.
“They’re just a really solid team with eight pitchers who throw harder than anyone we have,” DeGeorge said. “They had two guys in the series who broke the 90 mph mark. We just don’t see that at this level.”
Despite that sort of velocity and a strong wind blowing in that was sure to hinder sluggers, Beloit’s offense found a way to score and it’s pitch-to-contact staff was simply more efficient than Chicago’s.
“Speed is a great separator and our kids struggled with it, but the most important pitch is still the strike,” DeGeorge said. “They walked more people than we did. Even when you throw hard if you walk people pretty soon a good hitter makes you pay. So we couldn’t match their velocity, but we were more effective and that was a big deal.”
Several Bucs delivered in the clutch in the first game. With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, Nick Schmidt smacked a two-out, two-run single to center field. In the fifth, Devin Irwin followed suit with a two-run single to left, again with two outs.
“That was the difference,” DeGeorge said. “We got more key hits. Devin had two at-bats go 10 pitches each. That really started to stem the tide. The guy was throwing 92 (mph), but we wore him out.”
The Maroons didn’t go quietly. Down 7-1 heading to the eighth inning, UC put up three runs off reliever Zachary Miller. DeGeorge went to left-hander Drew Freitag next and he got out of the jam with a groundout.
“Drew only needed one pitch in the eighth,” the coach said. “They got a couple of guys on in the ninth, but he managed it. We are extremely pleased with him. He had a great day. He had a lot of good at-bats and his defense at first base was exceptional. He scooped a lot of low throws. On the mound, he’s a strike thrower. I’ve been watching this game for a long time and when you get a left-hander who can throw three pitches for a strike they’re usually pretty effective. Drew is a tough kid. He’s a winner. You want guys like that on the mound.”
The Bucs also got a strong performances from starter Thomas Kosakowski (3-0) in the opener. He allowed three hits and one run in six innings, striking out four.
“Kosakowski was absolutely phenomenal,” DeGeorge said.
In game two, Matthew Starr improved to 4-0, allowing five hits and three runs in six innings.
Not playing until Saturday will give the pitching staff a good rest.
“There is some advantage to having our pitchers rested and read,” DeGeorge said. “With baseball, though, every time I think I have an advantage it doesn’t work out the way I thought it would and every time I think we have a disadvantage we find a way to overcome it. This weekend for instance, getting college kids up at the crack of dawn and driving to Chicago twice.We managed to be OK. Whoever we play we’ll do our best and hopefully play good baseball.”
• NOTES: The bad news for fans is that they won’t be allowed at Saturday’s games in Beloit due to MWC guidelines. “With all the schools allowing only home fans, the conference thought for a championship event it is not fair to have home fans and no visitor fans,” DeGeorge said. “I asked if we could convince the college to allow visitor fans, too, could we do it? But the answer was no because they didn’t allow fans at the (MWC) softball tournament or track and field meet. They couldn’t change the rules now.” ...One of the biggest problems with road games is feeding the team, particularly when plans change quickly. The Bucs were covered Monday and Saturday, but needed lunch on Sunday. “(Assistant coach) Mike Gulve went to Walmart for groceries and then made 80 sandwiches in his kitchen on Saturday night to take with us. He said it took him over three hours.”