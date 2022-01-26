BELOIT – While prolific scorers are considered flashy and sexy, any coach will tell you that you don’t experience success without lunch-bucket guys like Andrew Walters.
The Beloit College forward is the epitome of a blue-collar player, who doesn’t mind doing the dirty work under the basket with little fanfare.
Wednesday night, Walters was awarded the spotlight – briefly – as head coach Josh Hinz called a quick timeout so that the graduate student could be acknowledged as the Buccaneers’ all-time rebound leader with 835. He later grabbed another to stand at 836.
Typically, Walters said the notoriety was nice, but it shouldn’t overshadow what was really important. After all, the Bucs rallied to bounce Lawrence, 72-68, at Flood Arena.
“I’m proud of what the guys have been able to do down the stretch this season,” Walters said. “A lot of guys beside me stepped up today to get this win. I don’t want this record to take anything away from what they did. Obviously it does feel better to have it come with a win.”
That was the plan, said Hinz, whose record Walters broke when he yanked down a defensive rebound with 4:24 remaining in the second half.
“We really wanted him to get (the record) at home tonight rather than our next game on the road (at Ripon)” Hinz said. “We also wanted to make sure he got it with a win so it was icing on the cake.”
Hinz's timeout so the record could be acknowledged came with his team trailing 61-56. The Bucs then put together a 10-2 run that included a 3-pointer by Brian Rusch for the lead and a basket inside by Michael Myles to make it a 66-63 advantage with 1:14 remaining.
Lawrence pulled within 66-65, but then didn’t score again until the final buzzer. The Bucs got another huge trey and two free throws from Rusch, plus a free throw from Myles Walter to seal the win.
Beloit (5-14, 3-7 MWC) has won three of its past four games. Lawrence slipped to 4-4 in MWC play (7-10 overall).
“I think confidence goes a long way, particularly with guys like Azeez (Ganiyu) and Brian (Rusch) who are sophomores academically, but this is just their first year athletically,” Walters said. “It takes some time to get a feel for the game and you can just see they’re a little more comfortable with the flow and speed. We’re getting hot at the right time and we’re knocking off some good teams. We’re building something special now.”
Myles had a terrific game, hitting 8-of-11 shots on his way to a team-high 20 points. He scored eight during a 12-0 run by the Bucs early in the second half that gave them a 46-41 advantage. Mylan Walters was 7-of-12 from the field and scored 16 while Rusch had 14 and Caden Anderson 10 off the bench. Ganiyu was held to six points, but pulled down 10 rebounds. Andrew Walters finished with seven points and four rebounds.
“When I came here to Beloit from Colorado I didn’t really know what to expect,” Walters said. “Five years down the road (with last season’s COVID-19 break not impacting his eligibility) I’ve realized I’ve put together a pretty good career and something I’m proud of. I’m still trying to take it all in.”
Walters has certainly impressed his coach.
“I think he’s probably 6-foot-2 on a good day,” Hinz said. “The record speaks to his character and his work ethic. Rebounding is so much about energy and effort and you just don’t see a lot of guys anymore who take his kind of pride in going to the glass. He outworks people night in and night out. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The Bucs finished the game shooting 53.6 percent compared to Lawrence’s 42.9. Keeping the Vikings in the game was a superb 27-point performance by freshman guard Brad Sendell, who Hinz nearly landed as a recruit.
“We’ve played a five-game stretch in eight or nine days and we really haven’t practiced," Hinz said. "We come in and it’s mainly shooting and just some walk-throughs. We can’t just pound away with only a day in between games. Maybe we were practicing them too hard. It’s, nice to see shots dropping, but we have also been very good defensively over the past four or five games. That’s something I know we can control and I’m proud of the way they’re playing."
• BOXSCORE: Beloit 72, Lawrence 67
Lawrence……..36 31 – 67
Beloit College…26 46 – 72
LAWRENCE (fg-fga ft-ftga pts) – Jung 1-3 2-2 5, Sarancic 3-6 2-2 9, Kaznikov 4-11 0-0 10, Sendell 9-15 5-7 27, Danowski 1-7 0-0 2, DeGuzman 2-5 0-0 4, Fisher 2-5 0-0 4, Lillwitz 2-4 2-2 6. Totals: 24-56 11-13 67.
BELOIT COLLEGE (fg-fga ft-ftga pts) – A. Walters 2-4 0-0 4, M. Walters 7-12 1-2 16, Rusch 5-9 2-2 14, Ganiyu 3-7 0-1 6, Myles 8-11 0-1 20, Anderson 4-7 0-1 10, Scuefield 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Lottig 0-0 0-0 0, Bozzo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-56 3-7 72.
3-pt. Goals: LU 8-30 (Jung 1-2, Sarancic 1-3, Kaznikov 2-9 Sendell 4-8, Danowski 0-5, DeGuzman 0-1, Fisher 0-1, Lillwitz 0-1. BC 9-20 (A. Walters 0-2, M. Walters 1-4, Rusch 2-6, Myles 4-4, Anderson 2-4). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: LU 15, BC 15. Rebounds: LU 33 (Jung 7), BC 28 (Ganiyu 10, A. Walters 7).