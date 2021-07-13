BELOIT—Beloit College Athletic Director Dave DeGeorge has announced the promotion of Ellie Waddle to head cross country coach following the retirement of Dave Eckburg.
“We are extremely pleased to announce that Coach Waddle will lead our cross country program and continue as an assistant for track and field,” said DeGeorge. “As a Beloit College graduate and standout member on both the Buccaneer cross country and track and field squads, Waddle is uniquely qualified to continue the great work done by Coach Eckburg. With her understanding of and love for Beloit College and our athletic program, I’m confident she will take our cross country program to new heights.”
Waddle graduated from Beloit with a degree in anthropology in 2017. A four-year letter winner in both cross country and track, she is one of the most decorated runners in Buccaneer history. At the conclusion of her collegiate career, Waddle held school records in the indoor distance medley relay, 800-meter run, mile, and 3,000-meter run. She also earned Academic All-Midwest Conference honors for all 12 seasons she competed as a Buccaneer. Upon graduating, Waddle coached at Minneapolis Washburn High School before returning to Beloit as a recruiting coordinator, assistant cross country coach, and assistant track and field coach in 2019.
In addition to her role in athletics, Waddle is also a co-coordinator for Beloit’s Health and Healing Career Channel.
Still an avid runner, Waddle continues to compete with personal bests of 1:33 in the half marathon and 1:07 in the 10-mile road races.
Waddle will take over the helm held by Eckburg for more than 20 years.
“We want to thank Coach Eckburg for the huge impact he has had on our program and the lives of our athletes,” added DeGeorge.
Following retirement from Beloit College, Eckburg will turn his focus back to his full-time career as an Art Education teacher in South Beloit.