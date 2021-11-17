BELOIT — It was just like old times for a trio of Clinton graduates Wednesday night at Flood Arena.
Sophomores Addyson Ciochon, Liz Kalk and Hannah Welte were making lives miserable for the opposition.
This time, they weren't decked out in Cougar gear. They were playing their first home games for Beloit College.
After missing their freshmen season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trio finally got a chance to compete in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.
The Bucs gave the fans plenty to cheer about in a 63-39 victory over Alverno. After starting the season with three road defeats, the Bucs made it to the winning column, thanks in large measure to four local products.
Welte and Kalk were pests on the perimeter, combining for seven steals and several more forced jump balls.
Ciochon was terrific in the post, finishing with eight points and a couple of steals herself.
"When we can get the rebound, pass it to each other and hit a fastbreak layup," Ciochon said. "That feels exactly like high school."
"It just feels really natural out there," Welte said. "The chemistry is just there, and it's growing with the rest of the team."
Kalk, who finished with 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, said getting the first win out of the way is helpful.
"It felt really good to get that first win," Kalk said. "It takes a little pressure off. The first three games, I felt like, were all winnable. We just made silly mistakes, and those are things we've worked on in practice."
The Bucs controlled the game from the start, taking a 29-19 halftime lead and gradually building the advantage throughout the second half.
Parkview graduate Lexy Olson came off the bench to score six points and add three steals as well.
Christy Melton was another effective bench player, providing seven points and seven rebounds in her first game after joining the squad following the conclusion of the soccer season.
Welte finished with 12 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Beloit coach Gloria Bradley said the team is a work in progress.
"We don't have a lot of veterans on this team," Bradley said. "It's been difficult getting the energy up for us in the past, but that hasn't been an issue with this group. Those three have played a big role in that. They want to really open it up on defense, but we aren't in that kind of shape yet."
Bradley said being able to get back in front of the home fans was a joy.
"It was so nice to be back and playing, period," Bradley said. "After missing that entire year, that was tough. Our practices last year were really all about skill development. There was no game to prepare for. So this year has been great in that regard, just getting back to a normal schedule."
• UP NEXT: The Bucs will be back in action Saturday when they play at Eureka College at 1 p.m.
• Wednesday's boxscore: BELOIT 63, ALVERNO 39
Alverno 11 8 12 8 --39
Beloit 14 15 17 17--63
ALVERNO: Lupumba 4-8 0-0 8; Bellows 4-9 0-0 8; Reutgen 2-7 0-0 5; Hudson 1-4 0-0 2; Zarda 0-5 0-0 0, Zahradka 4-7 2-3 10; Hilliard 2-7 0-0 4; Ellison 1-2 0-0 2; Jorgenson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 18-51 2-3 39.
BELOIT: Kalk 5-15 2-2 13; Welte 5-12 2-2 12; Ciochon 4-10 0-1 8; Bayo 3-5 10-0 7; Boyance 3-5 0-0 6; Melton 3-5 1-1 7; Olson 2-8 1-2 6; Lions 1-3 0-0 2; Ross 1-3 0-0 2; Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-67, 6-8 63.
3-pointers: Alverno 1-6 (Reutgen 1-1, Zarda 0-4, Zahradka 0-1); Beloit 3-17 (Kalk 1-7, Welte 0-4, Ciochon 0-1, Bayo 1-1, Olson 1-4). Rebounds: Alverno 40 (Lupumba 14), Beloit 36 (Melton 7). Assists: Alverno 8, Beloit 14 (Welte 4). Turnovers: Alverno 32, Beloit 17).