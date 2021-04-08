BELOIT—Maddy Pfortmiller may have just struck out the side. Or maybe she just gave up a three-run homer.
The facial expression is going to be the same .. all-out intensity.
“My dad who coached me taught me that,” the Beloit College junior said. “Don’t ever let them know what you’re thinking.”
A psychology major, she should know something about the mental aspect of the sport.
“I’m good at controlling what I can control, using what I have learned from psychology,” she said. “I understand I can’t control other people’s emotions. I can’t control that umpire. I can only control what I am doing in the moment.”
As for the game face, she says that’s nothing new.
“I’ve always been like that,” she said. “As soon as I cross those white lines, it’s game on.”
Beloit head coach Kim Zarling is used to it by now.
“She doesn’t show much emotion whether she gets a call or not or she gives up a hit or not,” Zarling said. “She’s a lot of smiles off the diamond, but during the whole game, you’re going to see pretty much that same game face.”
All stoicism aside, Pfortmiller and the Bucs had plenty to smile about Tuesday. Not only did she shatter the school single-game strikeout record with 15, her team rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 victory.
“I told them, guys, can we please not wait so long next time?,” Pfortmiller said. “I was getting nervous.”
She admits her pitching line for that game was a bit unusual. In addition to the 15 strikeouts, she allowed 10 hits, but zero walks.
“A lot of those hits were soft, seeing-eye jobs just out of the reach of our fielders,” Zarling said. “When you’re around the strike zone all the time sometimes they stick their bat out and put it in play.”
Pfortmiller was definitely around the plate. She threw 63 percent first-pitch strikes and 80 percent of her pitches overall were in the zone.
“That’s what Maddy is all about, throwing strikes, and she’s really been in the groove,” Zarling said. “The secret to her success is locating her pitches. She’s getting some good movement, too.”
“My goal is to have 60 to 70 percent first-pitch strikes and to have no walks,” Pfortmiller said. “I felt really good in warmups. I remember telling Caitlyn Taft that my arm felt really good. That day I threw a lot of screwballs and curveballs and an occasional riseball. I think a lot of the strikeouts were on riseballs or high screwballs. Those were my go-to for the most part.”
Pfortmiller had 14 punchouts going into the seventh inning and had tied a record previously owned by Jen Zucker (2013) and Jamie Cassette (1996). She added the record 15th strikeout in the seventh and when the Bucs rallied in their last at-bat, her record improved to 3-1.
Her strikeout total for the season rose to 29 in 27 1-3 innings. She has allowed 34 hits, but just nine runs (2.30 ERA) with only four bases on balls.
“I’ve always said I’d rather somebody hit one out than I give them a free base,” Pfortmiller said.
That’s a philosophy she tries to pass on to the younger pitchers she works with. She and her dad coach a 14U travel team over the summer. She also works with pitchers on the Beloit Trauma team.
Pfortmiller attended Sandwich High School in Somonauk, Ill. She played travel ball with current Beloit senior Alyssa Morris.
“When we were recruiting Alyssa we saw Maddy and started recruiting her,” Zarling said. “I think she saw what she liked in Beloit and we needed a pitcher like her. I’m glad we landed her.”
Beloit’s small-town feel appealed to her.
“I like the class size, too, and the fact I can focus on academics while still playing the sport I love.” she said.
Pfortmiller went 5-2 on Beloit’s spring trip to Florida in 2020.
“It was tough losing that season and we’ve had others where we didn’t live up to potential,” she said. “We just want to show what Beloit can do.We worked super hard in the off-season and I want everyone to see that.”
After sweeping Lawrence Tuesday, the Bucs are 5-3 so far..
“Our team chemistry is awesome,” Pfortmiller said. “I was a little worried with the freshmen coming in, but it feels like we’ve been playing together for quite a while. We’ve been doing well and I think we’re going to be even better. I’m really excited about the games with Lake Forest this weekend.”
Just don’t expect her to show it on the mound.