BELOIT—Beloit College sophomore Matt O’Leary continued to make his mark in the program record book last week, leading the Buccaneer offense and earning Midwest Conference Position Player of the Week honors.
The second baseman hit .476 (10-21) and added nine runs scored. O’Leary, boasting the third-highest RBI rate per game in Division III, added 11 RBI to his season total in six games last week. He was bolstered by a five-RBI performance against Knox where he was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle.
In the first game against Knox Sunday, O’Leary blasted his eighth homer to break the program record for four-baggers in a season, a mark that stood for 15 years. Ryan Edwards had the previous record of seven, set in 2006.
Helping the Bucs to a 4-2 record last week, O’Leary posted a double, a triple, two home runs, six bases on balls, twice was hit by a pitch and registered two sacrifice flyouts.He posted a .095 slugging percentage and .581 on-base percentage for the week.
In 20 games, O’Leary ranks among the top 20 in the nation in RBI per game (third), home runs per game (14th), sacrifice flies (16th) and slugging percentage (18th).