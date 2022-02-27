TAMPA, Fla. (AP)—Pro Bowl offensive lineman Ali Marpet caught the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off guard Sunday, announcing his retirement from the NFL at age 28.
A second-round draft pick out of tiny Hobart College in 2015, Marpet became a starter at right guard as a rookie. He transitioned to center the following season and later settled in at left guard, where he helped the 2020 Bucs win the Super Bowl and was a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021.
Marpet announced the decision on Instagram. He did not give a reason for the surprising move.
“After seven formidable years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I’ve come to the decision to retire from the game that has given me so much. This organization and the people surrounding it have helped build me into the person I am today,” Marpet wrote.
“To the coaches and teammates, family and friends, an Instagram post simply can’t express the profound impact you’ve had on me,” Marpet added. “I’m eternally grateful. Thank you, Tampa Bay.”
The move comes just weeks after quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons. It also means the Bucs potentially may have to replace three offensive lineman this winter, with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa set to become free agents in March.
“I want to thank Ali for all that he had done as a valued member of the Buccaneers organization over the past seven seasons. He has played a key role in our success both on and off the field and we will certainly his leadership and professionalism,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement released Twitter.
“As the highest Division III player ever drafted, Ali always seemed destined for greatness on the NFL level,” Licht added, “and we simply could not have attained the success of the past two seasons without him.”
PRO BASKETBALL
NEW YORK (AP)—Joel Embiid and James Harden were greeted by loud roars from the plenty of Philadelphia fans that packed Madison Square Garden.
The cheers later turned to groans as one foul after another threatened to make the matinee last deep into the afternoon.
Embiid scored 37 points and made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, Harden had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the 76ers made it two straight wins with their new duo by beating the New York Knicks 125-109 on Sunday.
PRO GOLF
Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league.
The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer will have The Mickelson Foundation as its main charitable arm, and that Mickelson no longer will be the tournament host.
The foundation had been the host since 2019. The PGA Tour said it would have no further comment except to confirm Mickelson is no longer involved.
INDY CAR
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)—Scott McLaughlin at last showed his long move from Australia to the United States was worth the gamble, getting his first IndyCar Series win on Sunday in the season-opening race through the downtown streets of St. Petersburg.
Now the New Zealander will have to see how far his first victory takes him: IndyCar’s season-opening winner has gone on to claim the championship the last three years.
McLaughlin, the three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion, made his IndyCar debut at St. Pete in the 2020 season finale and declared the experience “far out!” and “the best day of my life apart from my wedding,” even after a crash caused his early exit. In his third trip back, he made qualifying his priority and was rewarded with his first career pole